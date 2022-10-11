BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range

1/5

The BYD Atto 3 is the second offering from the Chinese automaker in India after the BYD E6 MPV. As of now, the company has not revealed the price of the new SUV, however it has started to accept bookings for the Attos 3 EV for Rs 50,000. The company will start delivering the BYD Atto 3 from January 2023. The car will be manufactured at the Sriperumbudur factory, which is located in the greater Chennai area.