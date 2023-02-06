Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS

Bugatti has auctioned one of the most rare hypercar called Bugatti Chiron Profilée for a record Rs 88.23 crore ($10.7 million). The auction house, RM Sotheby’s expected the car to fetch somewhere between $4.5 million to $6 million, but the one off hypercar Bugatti Chiron Profilée secured almost double that. The auction of the Chiron Profilée represented the last possible opportunity to buy a new Bugatti powered by the legendary W16 engine directly from the Atelier in Molsheim, France. The winning bid of $10.7 million made the Bugatti Chiron Profilée the most valuable new car ever auctioned. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bugatti Chiron Profilée hypercar.