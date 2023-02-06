Bugatti Chiron Profilee rare hypercar auctioned for record Rs 88.23 crore: IN PICS

The winning bid of $10.7 million made the Bugatti Chiron Profilée the most valuable new car ever auctioned.
Bugatti has auctioned one of the most rare hypercar called Bugatti Chiron Profilée for a record Rs 88.23 crore ($10.7 million). The auction house, RM Sotheby’s expected the car to fetch somewhere between $4.5 million to $6 million, but the one off hypercar Bugatti Chiron Profilée secured almost double that. The auction of the Chiron Profilée represented the last possible opportunity to buy a new Bugatti powered by the legendary W16 engine directly from the Atelier in Molsheim, France. The winning bid of $10.7 million made the Bugatti Chiron Profilée the most valuable new car ever auctioned. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bugatti Chiron Profilée hypercar.
At the front of this unique hyper sports car, the Profilée was given wider air inlets and an enlarged Bugatti horseshoe grille to help funnel more cooling air into the radiators. It is powered by the same 1,500 PS development of the Bugatti W16 engine. The Profilée accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds and up to 200 km/h in 5.5 seconds. It has a top speed of 380 km/h compared with the Chiron Pur Sport’s 350 km/h.
The name ‘Profilée’ draws inspiration from one of Jean Bugatti’s first creations – a specific Type 46 model known as Surprofilée, with a sleeker silhouette and an elegant sweeping tail. Just as that car remains an important part of Bugatti history, the Chiron Profilée has now written in its own chapter in the 114-year-old heritage of Bugatti.
The Profilée is presented in a primary color of Argent Atlantique, exclusively developed for this car. No other Chiron model has been configured in this shade. The lower part of the car is finished in exposed carbon fiber, tinted in the existing Bugatti color of Bleu Royal Carbon. The wheels are – again – unique, especially designed, manufactured and tested for the Profilée, and finished in a shade of Le Patron, created to match the carbon tint of the lower half of the body.
The interior of the Profilée is familiar to Chiron owners, finished by hand at Bugatti’s Atelier in Molsheim. However, the Profilée becomes the first Chiron fitted with a woven leather finish in the interior, applied to the dashboard, door panels and center console. In total, more than 2,500 meters of leather strips are used to create this complex and beautiful finish.
The Profilée is equipped with comfort seats finished in Gris Rafale and Deep Blue leather, featuring the quilting pattern, ‘air parade’. A black anodized frame inlay in the center console features the Profilée signature; one final unique touch applied to this special creation.