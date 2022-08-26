BMW X7 40i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 1.21 crore

It’s big, it’s bold and has an incredible on-road presence.
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, BMW India has launched an exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the X7 40i M Sport in India. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the exclusive edition comes in a petrol variant. This bespoke model can be booked online. BMW India has announced that it will launch 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ to celebrate the M sub-brand. X7 is a statement of the luxury class - the flagship of the ‘X’ range. It’s big, it’s bold and has an incredible on-road presence. The limited edition is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.21 crore (ex-showroom).
The front is among the most distinctive aspects of the BMW X7. The exceptionally large kidney grille in black high gloss forms an impressive front design while the iconic M Emblem sits on top of it adding an extra touch. The M emblem adorns the front and rear logo as well as the wheel hub caps. BMW Laser Light technology with blue X-shaped elements makes a distinctive visual proclamation. Large windows and elongated roofline characterize the athletic and modern side view. Long doors at the rear emphasize the spaciousness of the SAV. A contemporary look is created by the horizontal lines, slim LED lights and a two-section split tailgate of the rear.
The car is equipped with 2-axle air suspension, BMW xDrive, M Sport brake callipers in Black High Gloss and 21" 752M Jet Black Alloys. It is available in striking yet elegant paint finishes including Mineral White and Carbon Black.
The interior features a cockpit marked by typical BMW driver orientation and an elevated seat position with all-round visibility, a characteristic of X models. Functions such as M Seat belts, M Leather steering wheel, seat heating with lumbar support, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors add a further sporty touch to the interior.
Thanks to BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine is claimed to meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The three-litre six-cylinder engine combines the hallmark high-revving character of BMW M GmbH engines with the latest version of M TwinPower Turbo technology. The BMW X7 40i M Sport produces an output of 340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm at 1,500 – 5,200 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds.
BMW safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.