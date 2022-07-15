BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh, take a look at BMW’s most affordable full-flared motorcycle

Here’s everything you need to know about the new BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR motorcycle has been launched in India today (July 15). BMW Motorrad has launched its most affordable full flared bikes in India after much teasing. The new TVS Apache RR 310-based BMW G 310 RR bike will be available in two variants - BMW G 310 RR and BMW G 310 RR Style Sport priced at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The new motorcycle looks similar to the TVS Apache RR 310 and features iconic BMW Motorrad livery with red and blue colours. The bike also features a sporting stickering pattern. Here’s everything you need to know about the new BMW G 310 RR.
1. BMW G 310 RR features aerodynamic design
The aerodynamic design of the new BMW G 310 RR is optimised by the full fairing, intelligent dimensions as well as lighter materials. Thanks to the Ram Air intake, the air flow is ideally used, and the gill vents ensure that the hot air is channelled away from the engine. The bike has an aggressive and sharp face with full-led headlights, large transparent visor and pure-black handlebars. The entire fly line is front-wheel oriented. The dynamic front, tank-hugging seating position and a pulled-up short rear visually underline closeness to the racetrack.
2. BMW G 310 RR is fitted with a water-cooled engine
The first-ever BMW G 310 RR is fitted with a water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke 313-cc engine with electronic fuel injection. The engine achieves a maximum power of 25kW at 9,700 rpm as well as maximum torque of 27.3 NM at 7,700 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 – 60 km/hr in just 2.9 seconds.
3. BMW G 310 RR is fitted with four modes
For ideal adaptation to varied conditions, the 310 RR is fitted with four modes as standard - Track, Urban, Rain and Sport. The Track mode is focussed from acceleration to braking where the ABS is adjusted for late braking into bends. Urban mode has balanced acceleration and braking behaviour as the ABS and throttle response are geared towards urban traffic. Sport mode delivers best possible acceleration and maximum deceleration values – with sporty dynamics. Rain mode is paired with Ride by Wire and the ABS reacts highly sensitively to guarantee riding safety and stability control on wet roads.
4. BMW G 310 RR comes with ride by wire system
Ride by Wire system along with E-Gas passes on the commands directly from a sensor on the twist grip to the engine control system resulting in even finer control and throttle response. Thanks to the electromotive throttle controller, automatic idle speed increase when starting also prevents a possible sudden stalling of the engine.
5. BMW G 310 RR features similar design as TVS Apache RR 310
The new multifunctional 5” TFT display boasts of a very good level of functionality that is synonymous with high-speed riding. Its intuitive framework, high-resolution and clear graphics provide all required information to the rider in an easy-to-understand format. It shows essentials like riding statistics, riding modes, maximum speed, deceleration, temperature etc. The Infotainment Control Switch offers perfect operability of functions to change the desired modes or views. Depending on the riding mode, the TFT display also customises the screen with relevant information.