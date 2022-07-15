BMW G 310 RR launched in India at Rs 2.85 lakh, take a look at BMW’s most affordable full-flared motorcycle

BMW G 310 RR motorcycle has been launched in India today (July 15). BMW Motorrad has launched its most affordable full flared bikes in India after much teasing. The new TVS Apache RR 310-based BMW G 310 RR bike will be available in two variants - BMW G 310 RR and BMW G 310 RR Style Sport priced at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The new motorcycle looks similar to the TVS Apache RR 310 and features iconic BMW Motorrad livery with red and blue colours. The bike also features a sporting stickering pattern. Here’s everything you need to know about the new BMW G 310 RR.