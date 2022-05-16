BGAUSS launches new e-scooter BG D15: Know price, features and more

The BG D15 is powered by a 3.2 kWh Li-ion battery which can be charged to 100 % in 5 hours and 30 minutes.
BGAUSS, the electric scooter manufacturer, Monday unveiled their third electric scooter, BG D15.
The company already offers two products in India, the B8 and A2, the premium-yet affordable electric scooters.
1. Features
The BG D15 is a premium electric scooter with 20 safety features. It is equipped with a completely waterproof, IP 67 rated, electric motor and battery with protection against extreme heat and dust.
It gets a removable battery, in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless start, USB port for mobile charging, call and notification alerts.
(Photo: BGAUSS)
2. Battery
The BG D15 is powered by a 3.2 kWh Li-ion battery, according to the company.
The lithium-ion battery can charge to 100% in 5 hours and 30 minutes. The D15 has an ARAI certified range of 115 kms, the company claims.
(Photo: BGAUSS)
3. Speed
The electric scooter can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 7 seconds, in Sports mode. BG D15 also comes with two ride modes, Eco and Sport with 16-inch alloy wheels.
(Photo: BGAUSS)
4. Price
You can book the latest BG D15 BGAUSS electric scooter from the company website by paying only Rs 499, which is refundable as well. The BG D15 comes in two variants - D15i and D15 Pro.
The e-scooter price starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) for the D15i, whereas the D15 Pro comes at Rs 1,14,999 (ex-showroom).
(Photo: BGAUSS)