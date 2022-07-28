Search icon
Best bikes that you can buy under Rs 1 lakh: Bajaj Pulsar, TVS Raider and more

If you are looking for a bike under Rs 1 lakh, here are a few popular options that you can consider.

  Jul 28, 2022, 01:27 PM IST

India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world with more than 190 million vehicles. A huge chunk of this total volume belongs to bikes in the price segment under Rs 1 lakh. Every year, bike manufacturers launch a range of motorcycles in this segment to woo buyers that are looking for an affordable, fuel-efficient and study bike. If you are looking for a bike under Rs 1 lakh, here are a few popular options that you can consider.

 

1. Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125 is the first BS6 compliant motorcycle in the company’s portfolio. The bike has been derived from the CB shine and it is offered in 2 variants and 5 colours options at a starting price of Rs 82,243 (ex-showroom). It is powered by a BS6 compliant 125cc engine with electronic fuel injection that produces 10.5bhp of max power and 10.3Nm of peak torque.

2. Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour
Hero Glamour is one of the most popular bikes in this segment and it got a subtle makeover with the BS6 compliant model. Available at a starting price of Rs 78,753, the bike is offered in 12 variants and 13 colour options. The Hero Glamour is powered by a 124.7cc engine that produces 10.72 bhp power and 10.6 Nm of torque.

 

3. Honda Shine

Honda Shine
Honda Shine is also a quite popular bike in this segment. Available in 6 colour options, the Honda Shine is priced at Rs 77,338 (ex-showroom). The bike features multi-coloured grab rails and dual-tone paint scheme. Honda Shine is powered by a 124cc single cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 10 bhp and 11 Nm of torque.

 

4. Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor
As the name suggests, the Hero Super Splendor is a premium version of the iconic Splendor motorcycle. It features a larger displacement engine and different styling elements. The Hero Super Splendor is powered by a 124.7cc engine that produces 10.72 bhp and a torque of 10.6 Nm. The bike weighs 122 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 12 litres.

 

5. TVS Raider 125

TVS Raider 125
TVS Raider 125 comes with a price tag of Rs 88,078 (ex-showroom). The company is offering the bike in 4 colour options and 3 variants - Drum, Disc, and Connected. The bike features a modern design with LED headlight and split-style saddle. The TVS Raider 125 is powered by a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, three-valve engine that churns out 11.2 bhp of power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque.

 

6. Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is currently the most affordable bike with the Pulsar moniker sold in India. Available at a starting price of Rs 82,712 (ex-showroom), the bike is offered in 4 variants and 3 colour options - blue, silver and red. It is powered by a 124.4 cc, air-cooled, DTSI engine that produces 1.64 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The bike is claimed to deliver 50 km/l average.

 

