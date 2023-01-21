Search icon
Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 6 crore

The Bentley Bentayga EWB price in India starts at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom). It will be offered in two trims - Azure and First Edition.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 21, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

Bentley Bentayga extended wheelbase (EWB) has been launched in India. The new luxury SUV in India gets design cues from the standard Bentley Bentayga but as the name suggests it gets a longer wheelbase. The Bentley Bentayga EWB price in India starts at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom). It will be offered in two trims - Azure and First Edition.

1. Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV

Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV
1/5

The Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV has a wheelbase of 3,175 mm which is 180 mm longer than the standard model. The flagship SUV has an overall length of 5,322 mm.

2. Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV

Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV
2/5

The Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV comes with reclining rear seats with 22-way advanced postural adjustment. The seats can recline to 40 degrees in the Relax mode.

3. Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV

Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV
3/5

The luxury SUV features a unique climate control system. The system can measure the occupant’s body temperature as well as the surface humidity to adjust the temperature and airflow.

4. Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV

Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV
4/5

As mentioned earlier, the Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV looks similar to the identical model with a large chrome grille with dual circular headlamps. It also gets 22-inch alloy wheels, oval tail lights and quad exhaust tips.

5. Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV

Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV
5/5

Under the hood, the Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 542 BHP. The car can sprint from 0-100 km/ in 4.6 seconds and can reach a top speed of 290 km/h.

