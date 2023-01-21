Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 6 crore

Bentley Bentayga extended wheelbase (EWB) has been launched in India. The new luxury SUV in India gets design cues from the standard Bentley Bentayga but as the name suggests it gets a longer wheelbase. The Bentley Bentayga EWB price in India starts at Rs 6 crore (ex-showroom). It will be offered in two trims - Azure and First Edition.