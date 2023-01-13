Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 SUVs that you should not miss

If you are planning to visit Auto Expo 2023 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, here are top 5 SUVs that you should not miss.
Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart is now open for the general public from January 13 to January 18. On January 11 and January 12, the Auto Expo 2023 was reserved for the media and during these two days, automakers showcased several new products that will be seen on the Indian roads very soon. Most of these new vehicles were SUVs and as the country is slowly adapting electric vehicles, this year’s Auto Expo is also dedicated to EVs. If you are planning to visit Auto Expo 2023 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, here are top 5 SUVs that you should not miss.
1. Tata Harrier EV
Tata Motors is showcasing its popular 5-seater SUV Harrier in an EV avatar at the Auto Expo 2023. The car features a redesigned front fascia that gives it a proper SUV look. The SUV also gets few minor changes in the rear and the interior that separates it from the Tata Harrier that is currently on sale.
2. Kia EV9
Kia India has introduced the Kia EV9 Concept at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. Although the car was officially introduced to the public at the 2021 Los Angeles Motor show, this is the first time the company has shown the model in its entirety. The Kia EV9 has a futuristic appearance and an aggressive front end. Plus, it has a novel blanked-out panel that illuminates with LEDs and a Z-shaped arrangement of headlights.
3. Toyota Land Cruiser 300
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 made its official debut in India at the Auto Expo 2023. Expected to be priced over Rs 2 crore, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is available for booking in India at Rs 10 lakh. The popular SUV from Toyota is a favourite vehicle of politicians, celebrities, and bureaucrats due to its luxurious cabin, reliable engine, sturdy build and dominant road presence.
4. Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki is showcasing the Jimny 5-door at the Auto Expo 2023. Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is available for bookings in India via NEXA showrooms at Rs 11,000. The new Jimny is powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 103 horsepower and 134 Nm of peak torque. Customers have the option of choosing between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed automatic transmission.
5. Tata Sierra EV
Tata Motors is also showcasing the Sierra EV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The new Tata Sierra electric SUV concept follows Tata’s IMPACT 2.0 design language and it is based on the Tata Motors’ popular ALFA-ARC platform. This is not the first time Tata Motors has showcased Sierra EV concept but the model showcased at Auto Expo 2023 appears to be a production ready version.