Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss

Here is a list of top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss.
Auto Expo 2023 is now open for the general public in Greater Noida’s India Expo Mart till January 18. Although many major auto manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Mini, Nissan, Renault, Mahindra, Volkswagen, Skoda, Royal Enfield, Volvo and several others are not participating in Auto Expo 2023, that does not mean that the automotive show is any less exciting. Brands including Lexus, Hyundai, Tata Motors and others are showcasing few of their most attractive cars at the Auto Expo 2023. If you are planning to go to Greater Noida to attend Auto Expo 2023, here is a list of top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss.
1. Lexus LF-30
Lexus India debuted the LF-30 Concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The futuristic styling of the Lexus LF-30 concept is complemented with cutting-edge engineering.
2. Tata Avinya
Auto Expo 2023 included the Tata Avinya concept car. The Avinya EV, Harrier EV, and Sierra EV were also on display. Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has stated the company's goal of emission-free transportation by the year 2045.
3. Maruti Suzuki eVX
The Concept Electric SUV eVX was introduced by Maruti Suzuki India on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser' - Concept eVX has a futuristic SUV design, with a high, commanding seat and an upright body.
4. Kia EV9
Unveiled on the first day of Auto Expo 2023, Kia Motors India's EV9 concept car will make use of solar panels to increase its range. The electric vehicle designed specifically for the Indian market will be released by the carmaker in 2025.
5. Lexus LC500h
