Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh

MG has launched the new Hector SUV in India on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. The launch of the new MG Hector SUV comes a few days after it was unveiled for the Indian market. The new 2023 MG Hector comes with a range of cosmetic changes and a range of new features. The new MG Hector SUV is offered in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations. The base model of 2023 MG Hector in 5-seater configuration is priced at Rs 14,72,800 (ex-showroom) and the top of the line variant in 7-seater configuration is priced at Rs 22,42,800 (ex-showroom). The new SUV has India's largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system along with a brand-new user interface. Moreover, the Next-Gen Hector now has more than 75 connected features including 100 voice commands.