Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh

MG has launched the new Hector SUV in India on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. The launch of the new MG Hector SUV comes a few days after it was unveiled for the Indian market. The new 2023 MG Hector comes with a range of cosmetic changes and a range of new features. The new MG Hector SUV is offered in 5, 6, and 7-seater configurations. The base model of 2023 MG Hector in 5-seater configuration is priced at Rs 14,72,800 (ex-showroom) and the top of the line variant in 7-seater configuration is priced at Rs 22,42,800 (ex-showroom). The new SUV has India's largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system along with a brand-new user interface. Moreover, the Next-Gen Hector now has more than 75 connected features including 100 voice commands.
The Autonomous Level 2 SUV offers 11 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators to deliver complete peace of mind, safety, and comfort. The intelligent Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) ensures minimal effort and maximum safety in a traffic jam situation by keeping the vehicle in the middle of the lane and maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front.
The newly introduced Smart Auto Turn Indicators in Next Gen MG Hector also offer a hassle-free and safe driving experience. Based on the steering angle, the respective indicator light automatically gets ON/OFF. This automatic signal will be useful when the driver fails to put on the indicator while entering the road from a parking space or during a U-turn.
The new MG Hector also gets first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth Key and Key Sharing capability. In case of an emergency or loss of a key, the Digital Key can be used to lock, unlock, start, and drive the vehicle. Using the Remote Lock / Unlock feature, the car can be unlocked from anywhere. With the key-sharing function, one can share an additional key with up to two people.
The Next-Gen Hector’s voice commands, included with the i-SMART tech, include segment-first features such as touch-screen control for the sunroof, voice commands for ambient lights, navigation voice guidance in five Indian languages,50+ Hinglish commands, and other helpful apps such as Park+ for parking discovery and booking and the Jio-Saavn App for music. The premium audio system by Infinity comes enabled with wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay and delivers truly immersive, 360-degree rich sound.
The Next-Gen Hector also has other key safety features such as 6 airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all four-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.