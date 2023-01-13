Auto Expo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki eVX to Tata Curvv, here are top 5 concept cars you shouldn't miss

2/5

Lexus India debuted the LF-30 Concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The futuristic styling of the Lexus LF-30 concept is complemented with cutting-edge engineering. Glass wing doors attached to the roof are seen. Over five metres in length, this vehicle is indeed a sight to see. It's hard to believe that the 2.4-ton LF 30 looks more like a spacecraft than a vehicle. All-wheel drive is an option for this concept vehicle thanks to its four electric motors.