Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Auto Expo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki eVX to Tata Curvv, here are top 5 concept cars you shouldn't miss

Here are the top 5 concept vehicles you won't want to miss at the Auto Expo 2023 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 13, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Auto Expo 2023 is now open for the general public at Greater Noida's India Expo Mart from January 13 to January 18. Manufacturers showcased various new products that would soon be on Indian roads at the Auto Expo 2023 on January 11 and 12. Most new vehicles were SUVs and concept cars. This year's Auto Expo focuses on EVs as the nation steadily adopts them. In case you're planning to attend Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, here are the top 5 SUVs you shouldn't miss.

 

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX

Maruti Suzuki eVX
1/5

The Concept Electric SUV eVX was introduced by Maruti Suzuki India on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser' - Concept eVX has a futuristic SUV design, with a high, commanding seat and an upright body.

2. Lexus LF-30 Concept car

Lexus LF-30 Concept car
2/5

Lexus India debuted the LF-30 Concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The futuristic styling of the Lexus LF-30 concept is complemented with cutting-edge engineering. Glass wing doors attached to the roof are seen. Over five metres in length, this vehicle is indeed a sight to see. It's hard to believe that the 2.4-ton LF 30 looks more like a spacecraft than a vehicle. All-wheel drive is an option for this concept vehicle thanks to its four electric motors.

 

3. Kia EV9

Kia EV9
3/5

Unveiled on the first day of Auto Expo 2023, Kia Motors India's EV9 concept car will make use of solar panels to increase its range. The electric vehicle designed specifically for the Indian market will be released by the carmaker in 2025.

 

4. Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya
4/5

Auto Expo 2023 included the Tata Avinya concept car. The Avinya EV, Harrier EV, and Sierra EV were also on display. Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has stated the company's goal of emission-free transportation by the year 2045.

 

5. Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv
5/5

At the current Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors is showcasing the Tata Curvv SUV coupe as one of the main attractions. The Curvv SUV concept, shown as a near production car, will be available for purchase in 2024. The Curvv SUV coupe concept was first revealed by Tata Motors with an electric vehicle (EV) powertrain, but the version unveiled at the Auto Expo is anticipated to have a turbo-petrol engine.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.