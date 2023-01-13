Auto Expo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki eVX to Tata Curvv, here are top 5 concept cars you shouldn't miss

Here are the top 5 concept vehicles you won't want to miss at the Auto Expo 2023 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.
Auto Expo 2023 is now open for the general public at Greater Noida's India Expo Mart from January 13 to January 18. Manufacturers showcased various new products that would soon be on Indian roads at the Auto Expo 2023 on January 11 and 12. Most new vehicles were SUVs and concept cars. This year's Auto Expo focuses on EVs as the nation steadily adopts them. In case you're planning to attend Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, here are the top 5 SUVs you shouldn't miss.
1. Maruti Suzuki eVX
The Concept Electric SUV eVX was introduced by Maruti Suzuki India on the first day of Auto Expo 2023. The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser' - Concept eVX has a futuristic SUV design, with a high, commanding seat and an upright body.
2. Lexus LF-30 Concept car
Lexus India debuted the LF-30 Concept at the Auto Expo 2023. The futuristic styling of the Lexus LF-30 concept is complemented with cutting-edge engineering. Glass wing doors attached to the roof are seen. Over five metres in length, this vehicle is indeed a sight to see. It's hard to believe that the 2.4-ton LF 30 looks more like a spacecraft than a vehicle. All-wheel drive is an option for this concept vehicle thanks to its four electric motors.
3. Kia EV9
Unveiled on the first day of Auto Expo 2023, Kia Motors India's EV9 concept car will make use of solar panels to increase its range. The electric vehicle designed specifically for the Indian market will be released by the carmaker in 2025.
4. Tata Avinya
Auto Expo 2023 included the Tata Avinya concept car. The Avinya EV, Harrier EV, and Sierra EV were also on display. Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has stated the company's goal of emission-free transportation by the year 2045.
5. Tata Curvv
At the current Auto Expo 2023, Tata Motors is showcasing the Tata Curvv SUV coupe as one of the main attractions. The Curvv SUV concept, shown as a near production car, will be available for purchase in 2024. The Curvv SUV coupe concept was first revealed by Tata Motors with an electric vehicle (EV) powertrain, but the version unveiled at the Auto Expo is anticipated to have a turbo-petrol engine.