Auto Expo 2023: 5 cars at display that are launching in India this year

Here are this year's top five upcoming cars in India that you won't want to miss at the Auto Expo 2023 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.
Auto Expo 2023 is now open for the general public at Greater Noida's India Expo Mart from January 13 to January 18. On January 11 and 12, during the Auto Expo 2023, many new vehicles that will soon be on Indian roads were shown by manufacturers. The majority of new vehicles were production-ready models. The emphasis of this year's Auto Expo is on electric vehicles due to the nation's increasing adoption of these vehicles. If you intend on attending Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, these are the five SUVs you shouldn't miss.
1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx
YTB crossover's production-ready iteration, the Fronx, is another impressive show from Maruti Suzuki. It is powered by either a 1.2-litre Baleno naturally aspirated petrol engine (NA) or a 1.0-liter K10C turbocharged petrol engine (T) that produces 100 ps and 148 nm. The Fronx can be booked at Nexa.
2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by the same 1.5-liter four-cylinder naturally aspirated K15C Dualjet engine used in the redesigned Ertiga, XL6, and new Brezza, among many other models. With a mild hybrid system, this engine is capable of producing 134.2 Nm of peak torque and 104.8 PS of peak power. There will be a 5-speed manual transmission as the base model and a 4-speed torque converter as an additional gearbox choice.
3. Tata Altroz iCNG
Altroz CNG comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit for the naturally-aspirated, 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. In these CNG versions, the powertrain in both the vehicles claims 77 bhp of power and 97 Nm of torque.
4. BYD Seal
At the event, BYD (Build Your Dreams), a Chinese automaker, debuted the Seal, an electric car that will go on sale later this year. It can reach 100 km/h in under 3.8 seconds and go 700 kilometres on a single charge!
5. Tata Punch iCNG
Tata Punch CNG both use the1.2L Revotron engine that comes with a CNG kit installed at the factory. This engine's maximum power and torque in CNG mode are 73.4 PS and 95 Nm, respectively, and a 5-speed manual transmission is the only transmission choice for purchasers.