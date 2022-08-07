Search icon
Apple iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and other smartphones with up to 53% off in Amazon Freedom sale

Here are a few smartphones with up to 53% discount that you can buy in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2022.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 07, 2022, 12:04 PM IST

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2022 is live and the ecommerce platform is offering attractive deals on products across various categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, earbuds, home appliances and other gadgets. During the Amazon Independence Day sale, buyers can also avail additional 10% instant discount when paying via State Bank of India (SBI) credit cards. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone, then this may be the right time for you as Amazon is offering a huge discount on smartphones from popular brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and others. In addition to this, buyers can also get exchange offers and no-cost EMI. Here are a few smartphones with up to 53% discount that you can buy in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2022.

 

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
1/5

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 34,990. The original price of the smartphone on Amazon is 74,999. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 12GB storage. The smartphone gets a triple camera setup at the back.

 

2. Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13
2/5

The Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 66,900. The original price of the smartphone on Amazon is 79,900. The Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. The smartphone gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode.

 

3. Google Pixel 6 5G

Google Pixel 6 5G
3/5

The Google Pixel 6 5G is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 44,900. The original price of the smartphone on Amazon is 99,990. Google Pixel 6 5G features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone gets a triple camera setup at the back.

 

4. Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
4/5

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 52,900. The original price of the smartphone on Amazon is 59,900. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance. The smartphone gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode.

 

5. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
5/5

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is currently available at a reduced price of Rs 49,999. The original price of the smartphone on Amazon is 64,999. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 12GB storage. The smartphone gets a quad camera setup at the back.

 

