World's first crewed flying race car with a top speed of 360 kmph

Australia's Alauda Aeronautics unveils the world's first crewed flying race car.
Australia-based Alauda Aeronautics has unveiled the Airspeeder Mk4, which is claimed to be the world's first crewed flying race car. The electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle has a top speed of 360 kmph and comes with AI Gimballed Thrust technology, producing handling quality equivalent to a regular Formula 1 racing car.
1. Design and performance
The Airspeeder Mk4 has been designed and built in Adelaide, South Australia. It is powered by a Hydrogen Turbogenerator motor that generates 1,340 bhp of power. The vehicle can hit its top speed in just 30 seconds and has a range of around 300 km.
2. Pilot and technology
The Airspeeder Mk4 requires a pilot to fly it, and it comes equipped with a sophisticated electric propulsion system and advanced aerodynamics.
3. Future prospects
The Airspeeder Mk4 will be featured in the first of the crewed races of flying race cars, with entries already open for interested participants. Alauda Aeronautics CEO Matt Pearson said, "We have built the vehicles, developed the sport, secured the venues and attracted the sponsors and technical partners. Now is the time for the world’s most progressive, innovative and ambitious automotive brands, OEM manufacturers and motorsport teams to be part of a truly revolutionary new motorsport."
4. Potential impact
The Airspeeder crewed racing series will mark the first-ever races of flying race cars. It represents a new direction for motorsport, where the sky could be the next limit for Formula 1 racing. The Airspeeder Mk4 could be a turning point in the history of motorsport, paving the way for future advances in electric aviation and high-speed racing technology.