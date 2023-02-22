Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3025419
HomePhotos

World's first crewed flying race car with a top speed of 360 kmph

Australia's Alauda Aeronautics unveils the world's first crewed flying race car.

  • Raunak Jain
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 22, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

Australia-based Alauda Aeronautics has unveiled the Airspeeder Mk4, which is claimed to be the world's first crewed flying race car. The electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) vehicle has a top speed of 360 kmph and comes with AI Gimballed Thrust technology, producing handling quality equivalent to a regular Formula 1 racing car.

1. Design and performance

Design and performance
1/4

The Airspeeder Mk4 has been designed and built in Adelaide, South Australia. It is powered by a Hydrogen Turbogenerator motor that generates 1,340 bhp of power. The vehicle can hit its top speed in just 30 seconds and has a range of around 300 km.

2. Pilot and technology

Pilot and technology
2/4

The Airspeeder Mk4 requires a pilot to fly it, and it comes equipped with a sophisticated electric propulsion system and advanced aerodynamics.

3. Future prospects

Future prospects
3/4

The Airspeeder Mk4 will be featured in the first of the crewed races of flying race cars, with entries already open for interested participants. Alauda Aeronautics CEO Matt Pearson said, "We have built the vehicles, developed the sport, secured the venues and attracted the sponsors and technical partners. Now is the time for the world’s most progressive, innovative and ambitious automotive brands, OEM manufacturers and motorsport teams to be part of a truly revolutionary new motorsport."

4. Potential impact

Potential impact
4/4

The Airspeeder crewed racing series will mark the first-ever races of flying race cars. It represents a new direction for motorsport, where the sky could be the next limit for Formula 1 racing. The Airspeeder Mk4 could be a turning point in the history of motorsport, paving the way for future advances in electric aviation and high-speed racing technology.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive
Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral
Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch
Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'
In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Big blow to CM Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi HC halts bail in excise policy case amid ED's plea
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews