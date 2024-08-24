5 upcoming new car launches in India in September 2024

3/4

The Windsor EV will be MG’s first launch since its partnership with JSW. This crossover (CUV) is a rebranded version of the Wuling Cloud EV from Indonesia. Teaser images show airplane-style seats with a 135-degree recline. Internationally, the Windsor EV is available with a 50.6 kWh battery pack, but it is uncertain if the same will be offered in India or if a smaller 37.9 kWh pack will be used. The Windsor EV will be priced competitively, under ₹20 lakh, and will be launched on September 11.