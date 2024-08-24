5 upcoming new car launches in India in September 2024

Here's a list of the new models set to be launched, giving buyers plenty of options to consider during this festive period.
With the festive season approaching, car manufacturers are getting ready to meet the demand for new vehicles. Many people use this time to buy new cars or upgrade to better models. If you're planning to do the same, there's good news. September will see several new car models hitting the market, offering exciting choices for customers. Here's a list of the new models set to be launched, giving buyers plenty of options to consider during this festive period.
1. Tata Curvv
This month, Tata launched the all-new Curvv.ev, an electric coupe SUV. Bookings are open, and deliveries have started. Tata also announced that the Curvv ICE version will be released on September 2. The Curvv ICE will share a similar design and features with the electric version and will offer two petrol engine options: a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbocharged engine and a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder T-GDI engine from Tata’s Hyperion series. Additionally, a 1.5-liter turbo diesel engine will be available, with both manual and DCA gearbox options offered.
2. Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai recently revealed the Alcazar facelift, featuring Creta-inspired front styling and other distinct elements. The three-row SUV will offer captain and bench seat options for middle-row passengers. Engine choices will remain the same, with a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-liter turbocharged diesel engine. Transmission options include a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed automatic, with a manual option also available. The facelifted Alcazar will be launched on September 9.
3. MG Windsor EV
The Windsor EV will be MG’s first launch since its partnership with JSW. This crossover (CUV) is a rebranded version of the Wuling Cloud EV from Indonesia. Teaser images show airplane-style seats with a 135-degree recline. Internationally, the Windsor EV is available with a 50.6 kWh battery pack, but it is uncertain if the same will be offered in India or if a smaller 37.9 kWh pack will be used. The Windsor EV will be priced competitively, under ₹20 lakh, and will be launched on September 11.
4. Maruti Dzire
Following the launch of the new Swift, Maruti is preparing to introduce the next-generation Dzire sedan. The sedan has been spotted testing, with minor design changes distinguishing it from the Swift. It will be the first sedan in its segment to feature an electric sunroof. The Dzire will be powered by the same 1.2-liter, three-cylinder Z-series engine as the Swift, with manual and AMT gearbox options. The launch is expected in September.