8 upcoming new car launches in India in August 2024

These eight cars set to launch in India in August 2024.
The first half of 2024 saw numerous exciting car launches, but there's still more to come in the remaining months. August 2024 is particularly noteworthy, with several highly anticipated vehicles set to hit the market. Among the standout launches are Mahindra's Thar Roxx and Mercedes' new luxury and performance models. In total, eight new cars will debut next month, promising to be some of the year's biggest releases. Here's a look at what's on the horizon.
1. 2024 Nissan X-Trail
Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh onwards
The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail will most likely be the first car to be launched in August. Making its comeback in India after a decade as a CBU (completely built-up unit) import, the X-Trail will come with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 163 PS and 300 Nm, paired with a CVT. It will feature a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, and 7 airbags.
2. Tata Curvv EV
Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh onwards
Tata has recently unveiled the exterior of its upcoming electric SUV-coupe and teased its interior as well. Based on Tata’s Acti.ev platform, the Tata Curvv EV is expected to be equipped with a battery pack larger than that of the Nexon EV LR, offering a claimed range of up to 500 km. Features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.
3. Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Expected Price: Rs 65 lakh
Mercedes-Benz will launch two cars in August, one of which will be the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, the top-spec variant in the GLC lineup. It is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 421 PS and 500 Nm, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, enabling the GLC 43 Coupe to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds.
4. Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet
Expected Price: Rs 1 crore
The second model from the German carmaker will be the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet. While the powertrain details of the India-spec model are not yet revealed, the international-spec model offers multiple engine options, including a 2-litre turbo-petrol, 2-litre diesel, and a 3-litre six-cylinder petrol engine. The India-spec model is expected to come with either a 204 PS or 258 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.
5. Lamborghini Urus SE
The Lamborghini Urus SE, the carmaker’s first plug-in hybrid sports SUV, is coming to India this August. The performance SUV is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission in an all-wheel-drive system. This setup, mated to a 25.9 kWh battery pack, delivers 800 PS and 950 Nm. The interior features a cabin inspired by the Lamborghini Revuelto, a slightly redesigned dashboard, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, multi-zone climate control, powered and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, multiple airbags, stability control system, and driver assistance features.
6. Citroen Basalt
Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh onwards
Another SUV-coupe to enter the Indian market in August is the Citroen Basalt. As the fifth product in Citroen’s India lineup, it will likely come with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS and 205 Nm) that powers the C3 hatchback and the C3 Aircross. Expected features include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, cruise control, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rearview camera.
7. Mahindra Thar Roxx
The most awaited launch of this year, the Mahindra Thar Roxx, will be launched on Independence Day. The bigger version of the Thar is expected to be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines as the 3-door version, but with higher output figures. It is also expected to be available in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations. Mahindra may equip it with a large touchscreen infotainment system (possibly 10.25-inch), a digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 6 airbags, hill hold and descent control, and a 360-degree camera.
8. MG Cloud EV
Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh onwards
MG is planning to launch another electric car in India, the MG Cloud EV, known in international markets as the Wuling Cloud EV. It comes with a 50.6 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor, offering a CLTC claimed range of 460 km. Expected features include a 15.6-inch free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, a 6-way powered driver seat, automatic climate control, 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a few ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking.