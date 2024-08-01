8 upcoming new car launches in India in August 2024

The first half of 2024 saw numerous exciting car launches, but there's still more to come in the remaining months. August 2024 is particularly noteworthy, with several highly anticipated vehicles set to hit the market. Among the standout launches are Mahindra's Thar Roxx and Mercedes' new luxury and performance models. In total, eight new cars will debut next month, promising to be some of the year's biggest releases. Here's a look at what's on the horizon.