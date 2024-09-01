5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Maruti Suzuki continues to reign supreme in the Indian car market, with their top 5 models consistently dominating sales charts.
Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, has been a dominant player in the Indian automotive market for decades. Their cars are known for their reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability. Here are the top 5 Maruti cars that have been flying off the shelves in 2024.
1. Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift: This hatchback is a perennial favorite among Indian car buyers, known for its stylish design, peppy performance, and excellent fuel economy. Estimated price: ₹7.5 lakhs - ₹10 lakhs.
2. Maruti Suzuki Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto: The Alto has been a mainstay in the Indian car market for years, offering affordable transportation and impressive fuel efficiency. Estimated price: ₹3.5 lakhs - ₹5 lakhs.
3. Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki WagonR: This tallboy hatchback is popular for its spacious interior, comfortable ride, and versatility. Estimated price: ₹5.5 lakhs - ₹8 lakhs.
4. Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno: The Baleno is a premium hatchback that offers a blend of style, comfort, and performance. Estimated price: ₹6.5 lakhs - ₹9 lakhs.
5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire: This compact sedan is a popular choice for those seeking a more sophisticated and spacious vehicle. Estimated price: ₹7 lakhs - ₹10 lakhs.