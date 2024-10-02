Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3111047
HomePhotos

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

Here are some SUVs with the highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh.

  • Pavan Naidu
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 02, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

Purchasing an SUV with high ground clearance guarantees improved weight suspension capabilities, enabling the vehicle to easily traverse rough terrain and obstacles. Here, we present five SUVs with the highest ground clearance available for under Rs 10 lakh.

 

1. Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon
1/5

Tata Nexon is a sub-four meter SUV with a ground clearance of 209 mm and a starting price of around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

2. Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite
2/5

With a ground clearance of 205 mm, the Nissan Magnite can handle light off-roading and rough roads. It’s price starts from Rs 6 lakh. 

3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza
3/5

Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a ground clearance of 198 mm. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs 8.34 lakh.

 

4. Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue
4/5

Hyundai Venue offers a ground clearance of 190–195 mm, with prices starting at Rs 7.94 lakh for the base variant, the Hyundai Venue E.

 

5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx
5/5

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a ground clearance of 190 mm, with the base model starting at Rs 7.51 lakh.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora
Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics
5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh
5 largest private jets in the world
Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet woman, who got Rs 6400000 job in IT tech giant of Bill Gates, not from IIT, IIM, she is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews