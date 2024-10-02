5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

Here are some SUVs with the highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh.
Purchasing an SUV with high ground clearance guarantees improved weight suspension capabilities, enabling the vehicle to easily traverse rough terrain and obstacles. Here, we present five SUVs with the highest ground clearance available for under Rs 10 lakh.
1. Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon is a sub-four meter SUV with a ground clearance of 209 mm and a starting price of around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom).
2. Nissan Magnite
With a ground clearance of 205 mm, the Nissan Magnite can handle light off-roading and rough roads. It’s price starts from Rs 6 lakh.
3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a ground clearance of 198 mm. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs 8.34 lakh.
4. Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue offers a ground clearance of 190–195 mm, with prices starting at Rs 7.94 lakh for the base variant, the Hyundai Venue E.
5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx features a ground clearance of 190 mm, with the base model starting at Rs 7.51 lakh.