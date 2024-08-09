5 popular bikes banned in India

The Indian motorcycle market has evolved significantly, but past rumors led to misconceptions about some legendary bikes being banned for safety concerns.
Legendary bikes like the Yamaha RD350 and TVS Suzuki Shogun were rumored to be banned for being too dangerous, but they were actually discontinued due to poor sales and other factors.
1. Yamaha RD350
The Yamaha RD350, introduced in India in 1983, was a high-performance bike capable of reaching speeds up to 160 kmph. Despite its impressive speed, the bike lacked disc brakes, leading to control issues and earning it the nickname "Racing Death." This fueled a myth that the bike was banned for being too fast. In reality, it was discontinued due to poor sales.
2. TVS Suzuki Shogun
The Shogun, developed through a joint venture between TVS and Suzuki, was known for its speed and lightweight design, achieving a top speed of around 120 kmph. Its lightweight made it challenging to handle, which led to rumors that it was taken off the market for being difficult to control. However, the true reason for its discontinuation was low sales.
3. Yamaha RX100
The Yamaha RX100 was popular for its lightweight build and quick-revving two-stroke engine. This combination led to speculation that the bike was banned for being hard to handle. However, the true reason for its discontinuation was the enforcement of strict emission norms.
4. Hero Honda Karizma
The Hero Honda Karizma gained fame for its semi-fairing design and high-capacity engine. After the separation of Hero and Honda, production of the Karizma stopped, sparking rumors that the bike was deemed a "killer." In reality, it was the corporate split that ended its production.
5. Bajaj Pulsar First Gen
The first-generation Bajaj Pulsar stood out for its sporty design, featuring a round headlamp and a muscular fuel tank with an 18-litre capacity. In subsequent updates, Bajaj reduced the fuel capacity, leading to speculation that the original tank was too bulky. The change, however, was simply a regular design update.