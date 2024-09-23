5 most reliable electric cars in the world

4/5

The BMW i3 features a 125 kW (170 hp) electric motor with 250 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 150 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. With a maximum range of up to 335 km and a 42.24 kWh battery, it can charge to 80% in approximately 42 minutes at a fast-charging station or in 9.7 hours at 16 A.