5 most reliable electric cars in the world

Here are the five most reliable electric cars in the world.
Several reliable electric cars deliver exceptional performance and impressive range, making them popular choices for drivers. Some cars combine rapid acceleration with an extensive range, providing a seamless driving experience. Here are the five most reliable electric cars in the world.
1. Tesla Model S
The Tesla Model S boasts an impressive EPA-estimated range of 359 miles (577.75 km). It can go from 0 to 60 mph in only 1.99 seconds and can reach a maximum speed of 200 mph (321 km/h). With a peak power output of 1,020 hp, it offers outstanding performance and range.
2. Hyundai IONIQ 5
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery and a rear-wheel-drive motor that delivers 217 PS and 350 Nm of torque, providing an ARAI-claimed range of 631 km. In terms of charging, it takes approximately 6 hours and 55 minutes with an 11 kW AC charger, 21 minutes to charge from 10-80% with a 150 kW DC charger, and just 18 minutes with a 350 kW DC charger.
3. Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 provides an EPA-estimated range of 363 miles and comes equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. Thanks to fast charging, you can gain up to 175 miles (281.63 km) of range in just 15 minutes.
4. BMW i3
The BMW i3 features a 125 kW (170 hp) electric motor with 250 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 150 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. With a maximum range of up to 335 km and a 42.24 kWh battery, it can charge to 80% in approximately 42 minutes at a fast-charging station or in 9.7 hours at 16 A.
5. Chevrolet Bolt EV
The Chevrolet Bolt EV has an NEDC-estimated range of 520 km on a full charge. With 204 horsepower and 360 Nm of instant torque, it can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. In just 30 minutes of charging, it can add approximately 145 km of range.