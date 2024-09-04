Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3105989
HomePhotos

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Here are the five most expensive cars ever sold at auction.

  • Pavan Naidu
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 04, 2024, 08:59 PM IST

Some cars are limited editions, showcasing classic design and unparalleled luxury. These exclusive vehicles are highly coveted by collectors and enthusiasts alike, commanding staggering prices in the market. Many of these limited edition cars have garnered significant attention and demand, with some fetching record-breaking bids at prestigious auctions. Here are the five most expensive cars ever sold at auction. 

 

1. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe
1/5

The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe is the most expensive car sold ever at auction in May 2022. It was for a whopping $142 million during an auction at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. 

 

2. 1962 Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO

1962 Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO
2/5

A 1962 Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO by Scaglietti was sold for $51,705,000 at an RM Sotheby's auction in New York City in November 2023.

 

3. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
3/5

The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO was sold at a massive price of $48.4 million at an RM Sotheby's auction in 2018.

 

4. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
4/5

In 2014, someone bought $38,115,000 for a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO at the Bonhams Quail Lodge auction in Carmel, California.

 

5. 1957 Ferrari 335 S

1957 Ferrari 335 S
5/5

The 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti sold for $35.7 million at auction in Paris in February 2016.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons
5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction
Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India
7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024
Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Assembly elections: BJP releases first list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest from...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews