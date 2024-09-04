5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Here are the five most expensive cars ever sold at auction.
Some cars are limited editions, showcasing classic design and unparalleled luxury. These exclusive vehicles are highly coveted by collectors and enthusiasts alike, commanding staggering prices in the market. Many of these limited edition cars have garnered significant attention and demand, with some fetching record-breaking bids at prestigious auctions. Here are the five most expensive cars ever sold at auction.
1. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe
The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe is the most expensive car sold ever at auction in May 2022. It was for a whopping $142 million during an auction at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.
2. 1962 Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO
A 1962 Ferrari 330 LM / 250 GTO by Scaglietti was sold for $51,705,000 at an RM Sotheby's auction in New York City in November 2023.
3. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
The 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO was sold at a massive price of $48.4 million at an RM Sotheby's auction in 2018.
4. 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
In 2014, someone bought $38,115,000 for a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO at the Bonhams Quail Lodge auction in Carmel, California.
5. 1957 Ferrari 335 S
The 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti sold for $35.7 million at auction in Paris in February 2016.