5 electric SUV cars with longest range in the world

Here are five electric SUV cars with the longest range in the world.
The EV market is experiencing a significant boom worldwide, revolutionizing the automotive industry. People are increasingly choosing electric cars not only for their environmental benefits but also for their impressive features and specifications. Electric SUVs are at the forefront of this sustainable revolution, offering some of the longest ranges in the world.
1. Chevrolet Equinox EV
Chevrolet Equinox EV comes with both front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD). It has an EPA-estimated range of 513 km on a single charge for the front-wheel drive (FWD) model.
2. Chevrolet Blazer EV
The Blazer EV is one of the longest-range electric SUVs in the world. On a single charge, it offers you a range of 513 km.
3. Tesla Model X
The Tesla Model X SUV, renowned for its distinctive design, comes equipped with a dual-engine AWD system and sports 20-inch wheels. This electric SUV has the capability to cover as much as 524 km on a single charge.
4. Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
The electric SUV brings a new set of perks over the sedan. With a more spacious second row and an upgrade in storage capacity, it ups the game. The electric SUV offers a range of up to 545 km on a single charge.
5. Rivian R1S
The Rivian R1S electric SUV offers the longest range in the world. This luxurious three-row vehicle is packed with numerous features and boasts an incredible ability to cover up to 659 km on a single charge.