5 electric cars with the longest range

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is experiencing significant growth globally, with manufacturers focused on delivering high-performance models. Many of these cars are designed not only to achieve impressive acceleration but also to provide some of the longest driving ranges available. Here are some of the electric cars that offer the longest range.
1. Volkswagen ID.7 Pro Match
Volkswagen ID.7 Pro Match offers an impressive range of 436 miles (701.67 km) and is more aerodynamic than other cars in its class.
2. Mercedes-Benz EQS Saloon
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 has a driving range of 857 km, as certified by ARAI.
3. Fisker Ocean Extreme
Fisker Ocean Extreme has a range of up to 440 miles (708.11 km) per charge.
4. Polestar 2
The Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor model has an official range of up to 406 miles (653.39 km).
5. Porsche Taycan 4S
The Porsche Taycan 4S offers a range of 474–557 km (WLTP) with the Performance Battery and 549–642 km (WLTP) with the Performance Battery Plus.