5 best-selling hatchbacks in India in January 2023, from Tata Tiago to Maruti Suzuki Alto, check full list

Today, we will tell you about 5 best-selling hatchbacks in India, along with their sales figures in January 2023.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Feb 06, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

After a favourable YoY growth, January 2023 saw hatchbacks at the forefront. Though the customer trends showed a shift towards SUVs, the hatchback segment proved to be an important one for India. 

Today, we will tell you about 5 best-selling hatchbacks in India, along with their sales figures in January 2023. 

1. Maruti Suzuki Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto was the best-selling hatchback in January 2023. Maruti Suzuki sold 21,411 units of the Alto as compared to 12,342 units in January last year.

2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is one of the OG models offered by Maruti Suzuki. Maruti Suzuki sold 20,466 units last month of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R as compared to 20,334 units in January 2022. 

3. Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift
Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular car and was the third best-selling hatchback in India in January 2023. However, compared to January 2022's 19,108 units, Maruti Suzuki sold 16,440 units of the Swift last month.

4. Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago was the fifth best-selling hatchback in India in January 2023. Tata Motors sold 9,032 units of the Tiago in January 2023. The Tiago EV is also the most affordable EV in India as of now. 

5. Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno was the fourth best-selling hatchback in India in January 2023. Maruti Suzuki sold 16,357 units of the Baleno last month. 

