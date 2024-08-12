Search icon
5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Here are some of the best scrambler bikes to buy in India.

  Pavan Naidu
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 12, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

Scrambler bikes have become a prominent choice among riders in India, appealing to both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers venturing into the realm of off-roading adventures. Scrambler bikes are characterized by their rugged build, high ground clearance, knobby tires, and powerful engines, making them ideal for tackling diverse terrains and offering a thrilling riding experience. Here are some of the best scrambler bikes to buy in India.

 

1. Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
The Triumph Scrambler 1200 X is powered by a 1200 cc air-cooled engine and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 litres. The Triumph Scrambler 1200 X starts at Rs 11.83 lakh.

 

2. Triumph Scrambler 900

Triumph Scrambler 900
Triumph Scrambler 900 is powered by a 900 cc air-cooled engine that boats a fuel tank of 12 litres and a claimed mileage of 23.2 kmpl. It costs Rs 9.59 lakh.

 

3. Ducati Scrambler 1100

Ducati Scrambler 1100
Powered by a 1079 cc engine, Ducati Scrambler 1100 has 15-litre fuel tank capacity and offers a claimed mileage of 19 kmpl. It’s price starts from around Rs 11.9 lakh.

4. Ducati Scrambler Icon

Ducati Scrambler Icon
Powered by an 803 cc engine, Ducati Scrambler Icon boasts a mileage of 19 kmpl. It has a 13.5-litre fuel tank that comes at the price of Rs 10.39 lakh.

 

5. Royal Enfield Scram 411

Royal Enfield Scram 411
The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is powered by a 411 cc air-cooled engine that has a fuel tank of 15 litres and a claimed mileage of 38.23 kmpl. As compared to the bikes mentioned before, it comes at a very low price, starting at Rs 2.06 lakh.

 

