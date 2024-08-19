5 best bikes for long road trips in India

Here are the five best bikes for long road trips in India.
The thrill of the open road, the scenic landscapes, and the sense of freedom make long road trips a popular choice among Indian bikers. However, not every bike is equipped to provide riders with an exceptional experience on extended journeys. In this diverse and vast country, some bikes stand out for their ability to cover long distances effortlessly. Here are the five best bikes for long road trips in India.
1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is a motorcycle suitable for off-road travelling and long rides. It is powered by a 452 cc air-cooled engine which produces 40.02 PS at 8000 rpm of power. It boasts a fuel tank capacity of 17 litre and a claimed mileage of 30 kmpl. It’s priced between Rs 2.85 - 2.98 lakh.
2. KTM 390 Duke
The KTM 390 Duke offers a pleasurable long-distance riding experience, majorly because of its comfort, maneuverability, and handling. It is powered by a 398.63 cc air-cooled engine which develops 46 PS at 8500 rpm of power. With a fuel tank of 15 litre, it offers a claimed mileage of 28.9 kmpl. The KTM Duke 390 starts at Rs 3.13 Lakh.
3. Bajaj Dominar 400
The Bajaj Dominar 400 is an excellent travel companion for those long road trips. It comes with a robust 373.3 cc liquid-cooled engine which generates 40 PS at 8800 rpm of power. It has a fuel tank of 13 litre and a claimed mileage of 27 kmpl. The Bajaj Dominar 400 starts at Rs 2.31 Lakh.
4. Jawa Perak
The Jawa Perak cruiser motorcycle, with its comfortably cushioned seat, is an ideal choice for longer rides. Powered by a 334 cc air-cooled engine which produces 39.9 PS of power, Jawa Perak boasts fuel tank of 13.2 litre and a claimed mileage of 34.05 kmpl. Price starts at Rs 2.13 lakh.
5. Kawasaki Versys 650
The Kawasaki Versys 650 packs a robust 649 cc air-cooled engine that produces 66 PS of power at 8500 rpm. Featuring a 21-litre fuel tank, it boasts a decent fuel efficiency of 20 kmpl. The Versys 650 starts at a price tag of Rs 7.77 Lakh, presenting an impressive offering in its segment.