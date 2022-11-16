2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 sports bike launched in India, check price and features here

Let’s have a look at the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650.
Kawasaki has launched the new 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 in India at Rs 7.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Over the years, Kawasaki Ninja has made a dominating presence when it comes to the mid-level sports bike segment. The Ninja tag has been popular among auto enthusiasts and the new model has already created a buzz in the market. The new Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be available in Lime Green colour option and it gets tons of new features and upgrades. Let’s have a look at the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650.
1. 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with sharp styling
The Ninja 650’s sharper new styling gives it a sportier appearance and even stronger Ninja family looks. Its sleek and sporty design inspires confidence in riders. The redesigned windshield is now lower and flush-fit with the upper cowl.
2. 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 features smartphone connectivity
The all new digital TFT colour instrumentation – a Kawasaki first in the 650cc class – gives the cockpit a high-tech, high-grade appearance. Bluetooth technology built into the instrument panel enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly.
3. 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets LED headlights and Dunlop tyres
Twin LED headlights, each featuring low and high beam as well as a position lamp on the new Kawasaki Ninja 650 offer increased brightness. New Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres contribute to the Ninja 650 superb handling character.
4. 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is powered by a sporty engine
The new Kawasaki Ninja 650 is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine that produced 68 PS at 8,000 rpm and churns out 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm
5. 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with KTRC (Kawasaki TRaction Control)
Kawasaki's advanced traction control system provides enhanced sport riding performance. Two modes allow riders to adjust settings to suit the riding situation and rider preference. Riders may also elect to turn the system off. For 35 kW kit models, KTRC offers one mode (plus off).