Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 sports bike launched in India, check price and features here

Let’s have a look at the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 16, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

Kawasaki has launched the new 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 in India at Rs 7.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Over the years, Kawasaki Ninja has made a dominating presence when it comes to the mid-level sports bike segment. The Ninja tag has been popular among auto enthusiasts and the new model has already created a buzz in the market. The new Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be available in Lime Green colour option and it gets tons of new features and upgrades. Let’s have a look at the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650.

 

1. 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with sharp styling

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with sharp styling
1/5

The Ninja 650’s sharper new styling gives it a sportier appearance and even stronger Ninja family looks. Its sleek and sporty design inspires confidence in riders. The redesigned windshield is now lower and flush-fit with the upper cowl.

 

2. 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 features smartphone connectivity

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 features smartphone connectivity
2/5

The all new digital TFT colour instrumentation – a Kawasaki first in the 650cc class – gives the cockpit a high-tech, high-grade appearance. Bluetooth technology built into the instrument panel enables riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. 

 

3. 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets LED headlights and Dunlop tyres

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets LED headlights and Dunlop tyres
3/5

Twin LED headlights, each featuring low and high beam as well as a position lamp on the new Kawasaki Ninja 650 offer increased brightness. New Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres contribute to the Ninja 650 superb handling character.

 

4. 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is powered by a sporty engine

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is powered by a sporty engine
4/5

The new Kawasaki Ninja 650 is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine that produced 68 PS at 8,000 rpm and churns out 64 Nm of torque at 6,700 rpm

 

5. 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with KTRC (Kawasaki TRaction Control)

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with KTRC (Kawasaki TRaction Control)
5/5

Kawasaki's advanced traction control system provides enhanced sport riding performance. Two modes allow riders to adjust settings to suit the riding situation and rider preference. Riders may also elect to turn the system off. For 35 kW kit models, KTRC offers one mode (plus off).

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt stuns in all-black outfit, fans say 'beauty at it's best'
In Pics: Married women conclude their Karwa Chauth fasts as moon shines bright in North India
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash promotes her Marathi film, Parineeti Chopra promotes Code Name Tiranga
In Pics: PM Modi releases 8 cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park on his birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chhattisgarh man makes obscene calls to woman, pressures her to have sex with him otherwise...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.