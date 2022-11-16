2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 sports bike launched in India, check price and features here

Kawasaki has launched the new 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 in India at Rs 7.12 lakh (ex-showroom). Over the years, Kawasaki Ninja has made a dominating presence when it comes to the mid-level sports bike segment. The Ninja tag has been popular among auto enthusiasts and the new model has already created a buzz in the market. The new Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be available in Lime Green colour option and it gets tons of new features and upgrades. Let’s have a look at the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650.