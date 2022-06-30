2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India, take a look at new compact SUV - IN PICS

Take a look at the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2022 Brezza compact SUV in India today at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Brezza dons a new front grille and a redesigned rear end. It also tons of new additions inside the cabin along with connectivity features. Few of the elements of the car can also be found in other products offered by Maruti Suzuki such as Ertiga, Ciaz, Baleno and others. Take a look at the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV.
1. New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets redesigned front grille
At the front, the new SUV dons a redesigned front grille with sleek headlamps and LED DRLs. The car also gets a decent chrome touch at the front.
2. Maruti Suzuki has ditched the 'Vitara' moniker on the compact SUV
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza does not get 'Vitara; moniker. At the rear, the company has done minor tweaks to the compact SUV and it now gets sleeker split tail lamps.
3. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a dual tone dashboard
The 2022 Brezza features a layered dashboard design in dual-tone silver and brown finish.
4. The 2022 Brezza features a new infotainment system
New Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a new 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and multi-function steering wheel as seen on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The infotainment system runs on a new user interface that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
5. The new-gen Brezza features an electric sunroof
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the first car from the manufacturer to feature electric sunroof. In terms of features, the upcoming SUV features cruise control, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, rear AC vents, 360-degree camera and many other connected car features.
6. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1,462cc K15C petrol engine
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1,462cc K15C petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology as seen in Ciaz and Ertiga. The engine produces 103bhp of power at 6,000rpm and it churns out 136.8nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre engine is available with two transmission options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The automatic variant also features paddle shifters.
7. The new Brezza gets more than 20 safety features
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets tons of safety features such as 6-airbags, ESP with hill-hold assist, ABS and others.