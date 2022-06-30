2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India, take a look at new compact SUV - IN PICS

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new 2022 Brezza compact SUV in India today at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Brezza dons a new front grille and a redesigned rear end. It also tons of new additions inside the cabin along with connectivity features. Few of the elements of the car can also be found in other products offered by Maruti Suzuki such as Ertiga, Ciaz, Baleno and others. Take a look at the new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV.