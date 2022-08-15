Headlines

Automobile

Ola Electric car launch, new Ola S1 scooter LIVE updates: New Ola S1 launched at Rs 99,999, Ola S1 Pro new edition

You catch all the live action from Ola Electric’s Independence Day 2022 event here in our live blog or you can watch the livestream below.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

Ola Electric is hosting a special event today (August 15) on the occasion of Independence Day 2022. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and cofounder of Ola Electric has been sharing a teaser about the major announcement today. Although the company has not revealed any details about the announcements that it will make, as per teaser video, it appears that the company will unveil its first electric car at the special Independence Day 2022 event. Ola Electric is calling the event ‘Mission Electric 2022’. The Ola Electric event will begin at 2pm on August 15 and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country. To catch all the live action from the Ola Electric event, you can follow our live blog.

Ola Electric CEO has been talking about the first electric car from the company for quite a while now. Reports suggest that the Ola Electric car will be a small hatchback with a futuristic design. Sharing a glimpse of the car on Twitter. Bhavish Aggarwal wrote ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’. As per the rumors, the electric car will have over 500kms of range. Earlier this year, Ola Electric announced that they will be entering the autonomous vehicle segment in India. It is expected that we may see some of the autonomous features in the company's first electric car.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 02:39 PM
  • 15 Aug 2022, 02:25 PM

    Ola has launched the new Ola S1 electric scooter in India today. The new Ola S1 is built on the Ola S1 Pro that was launched by the company last year. The Ola S1 is powered by a 3 kWh battery that is claimed to offer 131kms range and a top speed of 95km/h. The Ola S1 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom).  The company has started accepting bookings for the new Ola S1 electric scooter at Rs 500 and the deliveries of the EV will begin September 7 onwards. The new Ola S1 electric scooter will be offered in five colour options - Red, Jet Black, Porcelain White, Neo Mint and Liquid Silver.

     

  • 15 Aug 2022, 02:18 PM

    The company is also launching a new green colour variant of Ola S1 Pro.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 02:23 PM

    The Ola electric car will arrive in 2024.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 02:09 PM

    The Ola electric car will have all-glass roof and it will be able to sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4 seconds.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 02:16 PM

    The new Ola S1 electric scooter will be available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999. The pre-bookings for the new scooter will begin from today at Just Rs 500. The deliveries of the EV will begin on September 7.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 02:14 PM

    The Ola S1 electric scooter will be offered in four colour options.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 02:12 PM

    The company is launching the new Ola S1 electric scooter today.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 02:05 PM

    More than 70,000 Ola S1 Pro electric scooters have been sold in India till now.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 02:00 PM

    Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric talks about EV revolution in the country.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 02:00 PM

    Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric talks about EV revolution in the country.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 02:03 PM

    Ola Electric's Independence Day 2022 event is underway.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 01:58 PM

    Additionally, MoveOS 2.0 also unlocks the Companion app functionality, which unlocks connected features like remote access to the scooters metrics like charge status, range across multiple modes, odometer reading, as well as allows users to remotely unlock the scooter or open its boot, and this functionality is likely to be carried over to the upcoming electric-scooter too.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 01:55 PM

    The Ola Electric team has marked the 15th of August as a pivotal day. It was on this day last year when Ola introduced its first electric scooter. The EV manufacturer promoted both the S1 and S1 Pro models, however only the S1 Pro is available to purchase at this time.

     

  • 15 Aug 2022, 01:58 PM

    For those who are unware, the MoveOS 2.0 also added the music playback functionality to the Ola S1 Pro.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 01:48 PM

    The new Ola electric-scooter will likely carry over a few features from the Ola S1 Pro, and it is also expected to will include features from the MoveOS 2.0 update too.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 01:40 PM

    If the video is any indication, the electric vehicle will have a sleek silhouette with a single prominent character line running through its centre. Another mystery is whether or not it will be a two-seater or have regular rear seats, since there seems to be no door for the second row.

     

  • 15 Aug 2022, 01:29 PM

    As per the reports, Ola's upcoming e-scooter will most likely be priced under Rs 1 lakh.

     

  • 15 Aug 2022, 01:28 PM

  • 15 Aug 2022, 01:26 PM

    Earlier this year, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted “We’re going to build the sportiest car ever built in India".

  • 15 Aug 2022, 01:21 PM
  • 15 Aug 2022, 01:13 PM

    Ola has been on a hiring spree for roles in software development, vehicle engineering, product management and data science.

     

  • 15 Aug 2022, 01:13 PM

    It is also expected that the company will unveil new colour variants of Ola Electric S1 Pro or a more affordable electric scooter compared to its flagship S1 Pro.

  • 15 Aug 2022, 01:12 PM
  • 15 Aug 2022, 01:11 PM

    Ola is expected to launch its first electric car today.

