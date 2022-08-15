Ola Electric car launch, new Ola S1 scooter LIVE updates: New Ola S1 launched at Rs 99,999, Ola S1 Pro new edition

Automobile
You catch all the live action from Ola Electric’s Independence Day 2022 event here in our live blog or you can watch the livestream below.
Ola Electric is hosting a special event today (August 15) on the occasion of Independence Day 2022. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and cofounder of Ola Electric has been sharing a teaser about the major announcement today. Although the company has not revealed any details about the announcements that it will make, as per teaser video, it appears that the company will unveil its first electric car at the special Independence Day 2022 event. Ola Electric is calling the event ‘Mission Electric 2022’. The Ola Electric event will begin at 2pm on August 15 and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country. To catch all the live action from the Ola Electric event, you can follow our live blog.
Ola Electric CEO has been talking about the first electric car from the company for quite a while now. Reports suggest that the Ola Electric car will be a small hatchback with a futuristic design. Sharing a glimpse of the car on Twitter. Bhavish Aggarwal wrote ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’. As per the rumors, the electric car will have over 500kms of range. Earlier this year, Ola Electric announced that they will be entering the autonomous vehicle segment in India. It is expected that we may see some of the autonomous features in the company's first electric car.
You catch all the live action from Ola Electric’s Independence Day 2022 event here in our live blog or you can watch the livestream below.
Ola has launched the new Ola S1 electric scooter in India today. The new Ola S1 is built on the Ola S1 Pro that was launched by the company last year. The Ola S1 is powered by a 3 kWh battery that is claimed to offer 131kms range and a top speed of 95km/h. The Ola S1 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The company has started accepting bookings for the new Ola S1 electric scooter at Rs 500 and the deliveries of the EV will begin September 7 onwards. The new Ola S1 electric scooter will be offered in five colour options - Red, Jet Black, Porcelain White, Neo Mint and Liquid Silver.
Additionally, MoveOS 2.0 also unlocks the Companion app functionality, which unlocks connected features like remote access to the scooters metrics like charge status, range across multiple modes, odometer reading, as well as allows users to remotely unlock the scooter or open its boot, and this functionality is likely to be carried over to the upcoming electric-scooter too.
If the video is any indication, the electric vehicle will have a sleek silhouette with a single prominent character line running through its centre. Another mystery is whether or not it will be a two-seater or have regular rear seats, since there seems to be no door for the second row.
Only few hours to go. Tune in here https://t.co/wHviokKI2q to catch Mission Electric live only at 2 pm today, we'll be waiting for you! pic.twitter.com/oorK6aQnKQ— Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 15, 2022
Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 12, 2022
See you on 15th August 2pm! pic.twitter.com/fZ66CC46mf