Ola Electric car launch, new Ola S1 scooter LIVE updates: New Ola S1 launched at Rs 99,999, Ola S1 Pro new edition

You catch all the live action from Ola Electric’s Independence Day 2022 event here in our live blog or you can watch the livestream below.

Ola Electric is hosting a special event today (August 15) on the occasion of Independence Day 2022. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and cofounder of Ola Electric has been sharing a teaser about the major announcement today. Although the company has not revealed any details about the announcements that it will make, as per teaser video, it appears that the company will unveil its first electric car at the special Independence Day 2022 event. Ola Electric is calling the event ‘Mission Electric 2022’. The Ola Electric event will begin at 2pm on August 15 and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country. To catch all the live action from the Ola Electric event, you can follow our live blog.

Ola Electric CEO has been talking about the first electric car from the company for quite a while now. Reports suggest that the Ola Electric car will be a small hatchback with a futuristic design. Sharing a glimpse of the car on Twitter. Bhavish Aggarwal wrote ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’. As per the rumors, the electric car will have over 500kms of range. Earlier this year, Ola Electric announced that they will be entering the autonomous vehicle segment in India. It is expected that we may see some of the autonomous features in the company's first electric car.

