Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Hero MotoCorp to launch two-wheeler on June 14: Will it be Karizma XMR or Extreme 160R?

After an intriguing teaser made its rounds on social media, Hero MotoCorp has built anticipation among its fans for the upcoming launch.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp to launch two-wheeler on June 14: Will it be Karizma XMR or Extreme 160R?
A leaked spy shot of the 2023 Hero Karizma has already created a stir among bikers.

Hero MotoCorp is set to expand its product line-up with an exciting new release on June 14. This much-anticipated launch, teased on social media by Hero MotoCorp, has sparked curiosity among the brand’s followers. Bike enthusiasts are eager to know if the iconic Karizma XMR will make a comeback or if it will be the adrenaline-pumping Extreme 160R, which has been spotted testing in recent months.

Speculation surrounding the return of the historic premium motorcycle brand, Karizma XMR, has been fuelled by trademark applications filed by Hero MotoCorp. According to rumours, the new bike will feature a completely new platform and a powerful 210cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering an output of 20bhp and 30Nm of torque.

The excitement among fans has intensified since Hero MotoCorp provided a sneak preview of the new Hero Karizma XMR 210 to its valued dealers. The upgraded version is expected to retain the classic look of the original Karizma while incorporating design elements inspired by the Xtreme 200S.

Simultaneously, there is also anticipation surrounding the potential launch of the new version of the Extreme 160R on June 14. Ever since its introduction, this thrilling bike has caused a stir in the two-wheeler industry, attracting a loyal fanbase with its sporty design, agile handling and impressive power.

The notable modification in the new model will be the addition of upside-down forks at the front, replacing the original telescopic unit. This change may result in a slight price increase.

However, the features, design and engine specifications of the new Xtreme 160R are expected to remain largely unchanged, with the 163cc air-cooled engine continuing to produce 15 horsepower and 14 Nm of torque.

In addition to these launches, there have been media reports suggesting that Hero MotoCorp is also considering the reintroduction of the Hero Passion Plus, equipped with a new 100cc engine.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 718 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.