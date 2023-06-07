Hero MotoCorp to launch two-wheeler on June 14: Will it be Karizma XMR or Extreme 160R?

A leaked spy shot of the 2023 Hero Karizma has already created a stir among bikers.

Hero MotoCorp is set to expand its product line-up with an exciting new release on June 14. This much-anticipated launch, teased on social media by Hero MotoCorp, has sparked curiosity among the brand’s followers. Bike enthusiasts are eager to know if the iconic Karizma XMR will make a comeback or if it will be the adrenaline-pumping Extreme 160R, which has been spotted testing in recent months.

Speculation surrounding the return of the historic premium motorcycle brand, Karizma XMR, has been fuelled by trademark applications filed by Hero MotoCorp. According to rumours, the new bike will feature a completely new platform and a powerful 210cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering an output of 20bhp and 30Nm of torque.

The excitement among fans has intensified since Hero MotoCorp provided a sneak preview of the new Hero Karizma XMR 210 to its valued dealers. The upgraded version is expected to retain the classic look of the original Karizma while incorporating design elements inspired by the Xtreme 200S.

Simultaneously, there is also anticipation surrounding the potential launch of the new version of the Extreme 160R on June 14. Ever since its introduction, this thrilling bike has caused a stir in the two-wheeler industry, attracting a loyal fanbase with its sporty design, agile handling and impressive power.

The notable modification in the new model will be the addition of upside-down forks at the front, replacing the original telescopic unit. This change may result in a slight price increase.

However, the features, design and engine specifications of the new Xtreme 160R are expected to remain largely unchanged, with the 163cc air-cooled engine continuing to produce 15 horsepower and 14 Nm of torque.

In addition to these launches, there have been media reports suggesting that Hero MotoCorp is also considering the reintroduction of the Hero Passion Plus, equipped with a new 100cc engine.