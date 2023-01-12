Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross or another concept

As per Maruti Suzuki’s Auto Expo website, the automaker still has 2 cars to unveil at the motor show which will likely be Jimny 5 door, Baleno Cross.

Maruti Suzuki kicked off the first day of the Auto Expo 2023 by unveiling the new eVX concept SUV. Most of us were expecting that the automaker would use the first day of Auto Expo to mark the global debut of the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV or the Baleno Cross, but that was not the case. Luckily, Maruti Suzuki is also holding a special event on the second day of the Auto Expo 2023 this means that our wait for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will likely be over today (January 12). The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a quite popular product in the international markets, however it is only offered in a 3-door version until now. The 5-door version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will surely offer more space and practicality that will attract more buyers, especially in a market like India. Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets that typical SUV silhouette that attracts the auto enthusiasts. Once launched, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will directly rival the Mahindra Thar 5-door that is currently under the works. The Maruti Suzuki event on the second media day of the Auto Expo 2023 begins at 10:05 am and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. As per the Maruti Suzuki’s Auto Expo website, the automaker still has two products to unveil at the motor show which will likely be the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross.

2023 Auto Expo: What to expect from Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

The design of 3-door and 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is almost similar with round headlamps and blacked out grills, but there’s a noticeable change when it comes to the side of the car due to the long wheelbase of the 5-door version. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is expected to get all the bells and whistles as other SUVs from the company with touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, USB-C ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sunroof among other features and a starting price which will be less than Rs 10 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to get 4X4 capabilities with a 1.5-liter K15C hybrid petrol engine that will be mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine will likely generate 103 PS of power and 136 Nm of torque.

2023 Auto Expo: What to expect from Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross or Maruti Suzuki YTB is anticipated to feature more appealing styling than the current model year Baleno. Spy photos also show that the vehicle has a coupe-SUV design that calls to mind the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

To begin, the new Baleno Cross's front fascia is very similar to that of the Grand Vitara, another newly introduced vehicle. Similar to the Grand Vitara, the Baleno Cross has a broad front grille with rectangular inserts. Baleno Cross, like Grand Vitara, has split all-LED headlights, which are visible through the coverings.