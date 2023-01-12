Headlines

Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross or another concept

As per Maruti Suzuki’s Auto Expo website, the automaker still has 2 cars to unveil at the motor show which will likely be Jimny 5 door, Baleno Cross.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki kicked off the first day of the Auto Expo 2023 by unveiling the new eVX concept SUV. Most of us were expecting that the automaker would use the first day of Auto Expo to mark the global debut of the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV or the Baleno Cross, but that was not the case. Luckily, Maruti Suzuki is also holding a special event on the second day of the Auto Expo 2023 this means that our wait for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will likely be over today (January 12). The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a quite popular product in the international markets, however it is only offered in a 3-door version until now. The 5-door version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will surely offer more space and practicality that will attract more buyers, especially in a market like India. Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets that typical SUV silhouette that attracts the auto enthusiasts. Once launched, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will directly rival the Mahindra Thar 5-door that is currently under the works. The Maruti Suzuki event on the second media day of the Auto Expo 2023 begins at 10:05 am and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe. As per the Maruti Suzuki’s Auto Expo website, the automaker still has two products to unveil at the motor show which will likely be the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross.

2023 Auto Expo: What to expect from Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

The design of 3-door and 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is almost similar with round headlamps and blacked out grills, but there’s a noticeable change when it comes to the side of the car due to the long wheelbase of the 5-door version. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is expected to get all the bells and whistles as other SUVs from the company with touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, USB-C ports, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sunroof among other features and a starting price which will be less than Rs 10 lakh.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door to get 4X4 capabilities with a 1.5-liter K15C hybrid petrol engine that will be mated to a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine will likely generate 103 PS of power and 136 Nm of torque.

2023 Auto Expo: What to expect from Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross or Maruti Suzuki YTB is anticipated to feature more appealing styling than the current model year Baleno. Spy photos also show that the vehicle has a coupe-SUV design that calls to mind the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

 To begin, the new Baleno Cross's front fascia is very similar to that of the Grand Vitara, another newly introduced vehicle. Similar to the Grand Vitara, the Baleno Cross has a broad front grille with rectangular inserts. Baleno Cross, like Grand Vitara, has split all-LED headlights, which are visible through the coverings.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:41 AM

    Maruti Suzuki has started to accept bookings for the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Maruti Suzuki Fronx from today.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:27 AM

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is powere by a Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre engine mater with 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:26 AM

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door gets a rugged and upright cabin.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:24 AM

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be available with two engine options - 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre Boosterjet.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:23 AM

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes with both single-tone and dual-tone colour options.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:19 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates:​ The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Maruti Suzuki Fronx come with feature loaded cabin.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:18 AM

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV will be powere by a 1.5-litre engine.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:16 AM

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door comes with a ladder frame chassis and 4X4 AllGrip Pro Tech.

     

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:15 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates:​ After the Fronx. It's time for Jimny 5-door.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:11 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates:​ So the crossover that Maruti Suzuki was rumoured to unveil is officially called the Fronx and not the Baleno Cross.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:10 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates:​ Shashank Srivastava takes the stage at the global unveil event of Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:08 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates:​ India will be the first country to get the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

     

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:06 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates:​ Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been sold to 3.2 million customers globally.

     

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:04 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates:​ Maruti Suzuki to unveil Fronx SUV along with Jimny 5-door.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 10:01 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates:​ Hisachi Takeuchi takes the stage at the global unveil of Jimny 5-door at Auto Expo 2023.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 09:59 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates:​ Maruti Suzuki Jimny unveil event begins. You can watch it live on YouTube.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 06:39 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door global unveil event will begin shortly at Auto Expo 2023. Stay tuned tor live updates.

  • 12 Jan 2023, 09:42 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: The design of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is similar between the 3-door and 5-door models, with both featuring round headlamps and blacked-out grills. However, the 5-door version has a longer wheelbase, which is noticeable on the side of the car.

     

  • 12 Jan 2023, 09:08 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: On the sides, the SUV showcases large wheel arches that house futuristic-looking, full-faced wheels. The arches are also accented with substantial black plastic cladding, emphasizing the ruggedness of the SUV concept.

     

  • 12 Jan 2023, 08:51 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: At the center of the front fascia, the SUV features a large, body-colored bumper that prominently displays the Suzuki logo. Further down, a substantial cladding and a prominent silver skid plate are notable. Additionally, two small LED DRLs are positioned on the lower bumper.

     

  • 12 Jan 2023, 08:39 AM

  • 12 Jan 2023, 08:23 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: The headlights integrated with four small LED DRLs, create a striking V-shape feature, further enhancing the sleek and ultra-modern design of the concept vehicle.

     

  • 12 Jan 2023, 08:00 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: The all-new Concept eVX boasts a sleek and aggressive front design, with no large grille openings. Instead, a glossy black strip that connects to futuristic LED headlamps takes its place. The clean design, without excessive sharp lines, is typical of electric vehicles.

     

  • 12 Jan 2023, 07:34 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: This SUV showcases a commanding driving position and flaunts futuristic design elements. The vehicle has dimensions measuring 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height.

     

  • 12 Jan 2023, 07:30 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: According to Maruti's recent announcement, the new eVX SUV concept will feature a 60kWh battery, providing an approximate range of 550km.

     

  • 12 Jan 2023, 07:30 AM

  • 12 Jan 2023, 07:30 AM

  • 12 Jan 2023, 06:55 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: The Maruti Suzuki EVX concept SUV is expected to have an estimated length of 4.2 meters.

     

  • 12 Jan 2023, 06:50 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki plans to invest $100 billion in the production of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs). The company's EVX concept car, which features a sleek and futuristic design, is designed to have the silhouette of a compact SUV, similar to those currently available on the market.

     

  • 12 Jan 2023, 06:43 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: The Maruti Suzuki EVX SUV is currently in concept stage, but it is planned for a worldwide release for customers in India and other countries in 2025

     

  • 12 Jan 2023, 06:31 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki kicked off the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida by revealing the new eVX concept SUV. The Maruti Suzuki eVX concept is a compact SUV with 4X4 capabilities and a futuristic design. 

  • 12 Jan 2023, 06:30 AM

    Maruti Suzuki at Auto Expo 2023 LIVE updates: Although there are almost 70 unveils at this year’s Auto Expo, the Jimny 5-door is getting special attention from auto enthusiasts across the globe. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door also has the attention of a large chunk of potential Mahindra Thar buyers who are awaiting the 5-door version of the popular SUV.

     

