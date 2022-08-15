Mahindra electric SUVs Independence Day event LIVE update: New brand, platform unveiled

The Mahindra Born Electric Vision SUVs will be revealed at a special event at 5 pm on August 15.

Mahindra Born Electric Vision special Independence Day event will begin at 5pm today (August 15). At the special event, the Indian automaker will unveil its future range of Born Electric vehicles that are conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK with a team of global designers and experts that include Pratap Bose. Mahindra has already given a sneak into the features and design of the new electric SUVs. The company has shared a series of teaser videos to create the hype around the upcoming EVs. For those who are unaware, Mahindra is planning to reveal five new electric SUVs designed by Pratap Bose. The Mahindra Born Electric Vision SUVs will be revealed at a special event at 5 pm on August 15. The event will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe and those who are interested can watch the event live here.

According to the teaser videos, the new SUVs will be loaded to the brim when it comes to features such as leather seats, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and wireless charging along with several connected car features. The cars are also expected to get reclining seats that will be adjustable to the user's preferences and individual user settings for the air conditioning. In terms of safety, the new Mahindra electric SUVs are expected to get side and curtain airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, a 360° surround view monitor, a blind view monitor, adaptive cruise control, driver drowsiness detection, and electric smart door handles. Few of the SUVs are also expected to get the company’s popular ADAS features.

Although the company has not yet revealed name and specifications of the upcoming electric SUVs, trademarks filed by the company suggest that the SUVs may be named XUV-e1, SUV-e2, SUV-e3, SUV-e5, SUV-e6, SUV-e7, SUV-e8, and SUV-e9.