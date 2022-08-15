Headlines

Mahindra electric SUVs Independence Day event LIVE update: New brand, platform unveiled

The Mahindra Born Electric Vision SUVs will be revealed at a special event at 5 pm on August 15.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

Mahindra Born Electric Vision special Independence Day event will begin at 5pm today (August 15). At the special event, the Indian automaker will unveil its future range of Born Electric vehicles that are conceptualised at the Mahindra Advanced Design Studio in the UK with a team of global designers and experts that include Pratap Bose. Mahindra has already given a sneak into the features and design of the new electric SUVs. The company has shared a series of teaser videos to create the hype around the upcoming EVs. For those who are unaware, Mahindra is planning to reveal five new electric SUVs designed by Pratap Bose. The Mahindra Born Electric Vision SUVs will be revealed at a special event at 5 pm on August 15. The event will be livestreamed for viewers across the globe and those who are interested can watch the event live here.

According to the teaser videos, the new SUVs will be loaded to the brim when it comes to features such as leather seats, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and wireless charging along with several connected car features. The cars are also expected to get reclining seats that will be adjustable to the user's preferences and individual user settings for the air conditioning. In terms of safety, the new Mahindra electric SUVs are expected to get side and curtain airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, a 360° surround view monitor, a blind view monitor, adaptive cruise control, driver drowsiness detection, and electric smart door handles. Few of the SUVs are also expected to get the company’s popular ADAS features.

Although the company has not yet revealed name and specifications of the upcoming electric SUVs, trademarks filed by the company suggest that the SUVs may be named XUV-e1, SUV-e2, SUV-e3, SUV-e5, SUV-e6, SUV-e7, SUV-e8, and SUV-e9. 

LIVE BLOG

  15 Aug 2022, 05:29 PM

    At the special event, Mahindra gave a glimpse of BE.05, BE.07, BE.09, XUV.E8 and XUV.E9 electric SUVs.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 05:21 PM

    The new Mahindra electric SUVs get a driver-oriented cockpit with a single digital display, central console, side-view cameras and sustainable materials used in the cabin.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 05:19 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 05:17 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 05:10 PM

    Pratap Bose takes the stage to talk about the Hardcore Design laguage of upcoming Mahindra electric SUVs.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 05:09 PM

    INGLO platfrom will help Mahindra electric SUVs to have 5G connected technology and impressive performance.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 05:07 PM

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 05:06 PM

    Mahindra showcases INGLO platfrom. This will be used by both the sub-brands.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 05:04 PM

    Mahindra is will now have two brands under it, with two different logos - Twin peaks and BE. Both the brands will share same platform.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 05:02 PM

    Veejay Nakra takes the stage at the special Mahindra event to talk about the electric vehicles future at Mahindra.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 05:01 PM

    Mahindra event today is dedicated to slow down the pace of climate change.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 05:00 PM

    Mahindra Born Electric Vision event is underway.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 04:34 PM

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 03:29 PM

    As per the teaser video, three of the models will be coupe SUVs, while the other two models will follow a conventional SUV design.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 03:01 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 02:46 PM

    Mahindra is expected to unveiled the XUV400 electric SUV today. Rumours suggest that it will be based on the same platfrom as the Mahindra XUV300.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 02:45 PM

    Mahindra has been teasing the new electric SUVs for quite a while now.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 02:13 PM

    The Ola S1 is build on same platfrom as the Ola S1 Pro scooter. It is powered by a 3Kwh battery with a claimed range of 141Km range. The scooter gets 95km/h top speed.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 01:51 PM

    The electric SUVs that Mahindra will unveil at the event today will likely be launched next year.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 01:49 PM

    Mahindra has given users a sneak peek into the features and interiors of the new electric SUVs.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  15 Aug 2022, 01:48 PM
    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

