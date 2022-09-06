Hyundai Venue N Line India launch LIVE updates: Price, variants, features, engine and more

Hyundai Venue N Line is already available for bookings in India at Rs 21,000.

Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched in India today (September 6). After launching the 2022 Hyundai Venue compact SUV in India, the Korean automaker is launching the sporty avatar of the car in the form of Hyundai Venue N Line. The Hyundai N Line was already available in the international market and it is making its debut in India today. For those who are unaware, the Hyundai Venue N Line will be the second car from Hyundai’s N Line division in India after the Hyundai i20 N Line that was launched in India last year. Hyundai has already revealed how the new Venue will look like and it has also started to accept bookings for the sporty SUV at Rs 21,000. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Hyundai Venue N Line.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Design

Hyundai Venue N Line comes with specially tuned suspension and steering tuning for a fun driving SUV experience. Ths SUV will further amplify the thrill of driving with a sporty exhaust and with all 4 disc brakes, this sporty SUV is expected to offer a confident driving experience. Amplifying the sporty design, Hyundai Venue N Line will offer exclusive N Line styling elements including dark chrome front grille, sporty tailgate spoiler, N Line emblem, side fenders, diamond cut alloys with N branding, athletic red highlights on exteriors and front red brake calipers.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Cabin

Hyundai Venue N Line features a unique Dashcam with dual camera. The car gets over 60 Hyundai Bluelink connected car features. Hyundai Venue N Line will also feature Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant. The SUV will also offer customers Drive Mode Select that enables them to choose between Normal, Eco and Sport modes.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Engine

Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered with 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine and 2nd Gen 7-Speed DCT with the powertrain delivering a max power of 88.3 kw (120 PS) and max torque of 172 Nm.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Safety

Hyundai Venue N Line comes with over 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features. Standard safety features on Hyundai Venue N Line include Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), dual airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), all 4 disc brakes, ISOFIX, ABS with EBD, brake assist system, parking assist sensors and camera with dynamic guidelines and headlamp escort function.