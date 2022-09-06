Headlines

Automobile

Automobile

Hyundai Venue N Line India launch LIVE updates: Price, variants, features, engine and more

Hyundai Venue N Line is already available for bookings in India at Rs 21,000.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Hyundai Venue N Line will be launched in India today (September 6). After launching the 2022 Hyundai Venue compact SUV in India, the Korean automaker is launching the sporty avatar of the car in the form of Hyundai Venue N Line. The Hyundai N Line was already available in the international market and it is making its debut in India today. For those who are unaware, the Hyundai Venue N Line will be the second car from Hyundai’s N Line division in India after the Hyundai i20 N Line that was launched in India last year. Hyundai has already revealed how the new Venue will look like and it has also started to accept bookings for the sporty SUV at Rs 21,000. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Hyundai Venue N Line.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Design

Hyundai Venue N Line comes with specially tuned suspension and steering tuning for a fun driving SUV experience. Ths SUV will further amplify the thrill of driving with a sporty exhaust and with all 4 disc brakes, this sporty SUV is expected to offer a confident driving experience. Amplifying the sporty design, Hyundai Venue N Line will offer exclusive N Line styling elements including dark chrome front grille, sporty tailgate spoiler, N Line emblem, side fenders, diamond cut alloys with N branding, athletic red highlights on exteriors and front red brake calipers.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Cabin

Hyundai Venue N Line features a unique Dashcam with dual camera. The car gets over 60 Hyundai Bluelink connected car features. Hyundai Venue N Line will also feature Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant. The SUV will also offer customers Drive Mode Select that enables them to choose between Normal, Eco and Sport modes.

Hyundai Venue N Line: Engine

Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered with 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine and 2nd Gen 7-Speed DCT with the powertrain delivering a max power of 88.3 kw (120 PS) and max torque of 172 Nm. 

Hyundai Venue N Line: Safety

Hyundai Venue N Line comes with over 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features. Standard safety features on Hyundai Venue N Line include Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill Assist Control (HAC), dual airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), all 4 disc brakes, ISOFIX, ABS with EBD, brake assist system, parking assist sensors and camera with dynamic guidelines and headlamp escort function.

LIVE BLOG

  • 06 Sep 2022, 12:10 PM

    Hyundai Venue N Line features a unique Dashcam with dual camera. The car gets over 60 Hyundai Bluelink connected car features. Hyundai Venue N Line will also feature Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant. The SUV will also offer customers Drive Mode Select that enables them to choose between Normal, Eco and Sport modes.

     

  • 06 Sep 2022, 12:08 PM

    Hyundai Venue N Line comes with exclusive N Line styling elements including dark chrome front grille, sporty tailgate spoiler, N Line emblem, side fenders, diamond cut alloys with N branding, athletic red highlights on exteriors and front red brake calipers.

  • 06 Sep 2022, 12:04 PM

    Hyundai i20 N Line contributes more than 10% sales of the Hyundai i20.

  • 06 Sep 2022, 12:02 PM

    The 2022 Hyundai Venue N-Line is 3,995 mm long, 1,770 mm wide and has a height of 1,617 mm. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm and the ground clearance is 195 mm.

     

  • 06 Sep 2022, 11:49 AM

    Unsoo Kim takes the stage to talk about the new Hyundai Venue N Line.

  • 06 Sep 2022, 11:41 AM

  • 06 Sep 2022, 11:40 AM

    Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered with 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine and 2nd Gen 7-Speed DCT with the powertrain delivering a max power of 88.3 kw (120 PS) and max torque of 172 Nm.

     

  • 06 Sep 2022, 11:06 AM

    Hyundai has already started to accept booking for the new Hyundai N Line sporty SUV and interested buyers can book the car online on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at Hyundai signature outlets across the country at Rs 21,000. 

  • 06 Sep 2022, 11:04 AM

  • 06 Sep 2022, 11:00 AM

    Hyundai Venue N Line India launch LIVE updates:



    Hyundai Venue N Line will be offered in 5 colourways - Polar White, Thunder blue with phantom black roof, Polar white with Phantom black roof, Shadow grey, Shadow grey with phantom black roof.

     

     

  • 06 Sep 2022, 10:50 AM

  • 06 Sep 2022, 10:34 AM

    Hyundai Venue N Line India launch LIVE updates:



    With over 30 safety features and 20+ standard safety features, customers will be able to enjoy a thrilling yet confident driving experience.

  • 06 Sep 2022, 10:26 AM

    Hyundai Venue N Line India launch LIVE updates:



    Along with a sporty and thrilling driving experience, Hyundai Venue N Line will also offer customers Drive Mode Select that enables them to choose between Normal, Eco and Sport modes that will deliver versatile driving performance.

  • 06 Sep 2022, 10:25 AM

    Hyundai Venue N Line India launch LIVE updates:

    Hyundai Venue N Line comes with smart features including Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant. 

  • 06 Sep 2022, 10:11 AM

    Hyundai Venue N Line India launch LIVE updates:



    As per the company, the Hyundai Venue N Line is the most connected compact SUV in the segment. 

  • 06 Sep 2022, 09:58 AM
  • 06 Sep 2022, 09:29 AM

    Hyundai Venue N Line India launch LIVE updates:



    Users can directly reach the Hyundai Mobility Adventure in Roblox, from where they will be dropped near the event square. They can have easy access to the event tab and area. The launch will have various innovative media experiences including India Zone, Test Drive Track, Venue N Line Zone, Showroom, Service Centre, Mini Game, Photo booth, Treasure Hunt and N Line Merchandise.

     

  • 06 Sep 2022, 09:28 AM

    Hyundai Venue N Line India launch LIVE updates:



    To watch the Hyundai Venue N Line launch event live, you can download the Roblox app using your mobile phones or laptops and gain access to a virtual launch experience of the Venue N Line. You need to create a Roblox account or pre-register to attend the launch event.

     

  • 06 Sep 2022, 09:14 AM
  • 06 Sep 2022, 09:12 AM

    Hyundai Venue N Line India launch LIVE updates:



    The Hyundai Venue N Line launch event will begin at 11:45 am today. The company will launch the Hyundai Venue N Line in Metaverse, in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience available on Roblox

