Hyundai Ioniq 5 India launch LIVE updates: Electric crossover to be launched at Auto Expo 2023, event begins at 11:40am

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launch at Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is launching in India today (January 11) on the first day of Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is a premium crossover from the automaker that is already sold in numerous international markets. Although the company will announce the prices of the car today, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is already available for bookings in India at Rs 1 lakh. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV is the second electric vehicle from Hyundai in India after the Kona SUV. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 incorporates features such as a unique vision roof that comes with full glass panel without any centre partition, parametric pixel LED headlamps, R20 (D=512.8mm) alloy wheels and magnetic dashboard.

The ARAI estimates the range of Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV to be 631 kilometres on a single charge when driven by a 72.6 kWh battery pack. This electric motor in the car produces 217 horsepower and 350 Newton-metres of peak torque. Bio Paint is used on Hyundai Ioniq 5’s surfaces such as crash pad, switches, steering wheel and door panels that includes oil extractions from plants such as rape flowers and corn. Eco-processed Leather used in Hyundai Ioniq 5’s interior is dyed using flaxseed oil. Made with eco-friendly materials, the Ioniq 5 will soon be seen on the India roads after the launch. To catch all the live action from Hyundai Ioniq 5’s EV launch from Day 1 of Auto Expo 2023 at India Expo Mart, you can follow our live blog. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV launch event will begin at 11:40 am.