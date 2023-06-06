Honda Elevate SUV global debut highlights: Honda Elevate SUV launched, bookings to begin in July

Automobile
Honda Cars India will hold the world premiere of their upcoming mid-size SUV, known as the Honda Elevate, in India on June 6, 2023. The Honda Elevate is the company's first attempt to capitalise on the popularity of mid-size SUVs in India, a sector that includes well-known vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
The Japanese carmaker teased the SUV before its global debut, offering viewers a sneak peek at a few characteristics.
Given that it is a mid-size SUV, the Honda Elevate is expected to be about 4.3 metres long, in line with the segment's rivals. The Honda Elevate won't have a brand-new basis; instead, it would be based on a foundation borrowed from earlier Honda models in India, especially the Honda City, which has comparable dimensions.
A panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, electric driver's chair, a 360-degree camera, an engine start/stop button, connected car technology, a PM 2.5 air filter, and many more.