Honda Elevate SUV global debut highlights: Honda Elevate SUV launched, bookings to begin in July

Honda Cars India is all set to unveil the new Honda Elevate SUV on June 6, 2023.

Honda Cars India will hold the world premiere of their upcoming mid-size SUV, known as the Honda Elevate, in India on June 6, 2023. The Honda Elevate is the company's first attempt to capitalise on the popularity of mid-size SUVs in India, a sector that includes well-known vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

The Japanese carmaker teased the SUV before its global debut, offering viewers a sneak peek at a few characteristics.