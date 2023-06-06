Headlines

Honda Elevate SUV global debut highlights: Honda Elevate SUV launched, bookings to begin in July

Honda Cars India is all set to unveil the new Honda Elevate SUV on June 6, 2023.

Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

Honda Cars India will hold the world premiere of their upcoming mid-size SUV, known as the Honda Elevate, in India on June 6, 2023. The Honda Elevate is the company's first attempt to capitalise on the popularity of mid-size SUVs in India, a sector that includes well-known vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. 

The Japanese carmaker teased the SUV before its global debut, offering viewers a sneak peek at a few characteristics. 

  • 06 Jun 2023, 01:08 PM

    Honda Elevate SUV unveiled globally

    Honda Cars has globally unveiled Elevate SUV, and the booking will begin in July in India. 

    
  • 06 Jun 2023, 12:26 PM

    Honda Elevate SUV:

    It is anticipated that the Honda Elevate will include Honda's own ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

    
  • 06 Jun 2023, 11:29 AM

    Honda Elevate:

    There won't be a diesel engine available. Honda is anticipated to eventually release a potent hybrid model, though.

    
  • 06 Jun 2023, 10:44 AM

    Honda Elevate reservations

    For a token amount of Rs 21,000, unofficial reservations for the new Honda Elevate have already started.

    
  • 06 Jun 2023, 10:21 AM

    Honda Elevate

    Given that it is a mid-size SUV, the Honda Elevate is expected to be about 4.3 metres long, in line with the segment's rivals. The Honda Elevate won't have a brand-new basis; instead, it would be based on a foundation borrowed from earlier Honda models in India, especially the Honda City, which has comparable dimensions. 

    
  • 06 Jun 2023, 10:05 AM

    Honda Elevate SUV: Rivals

    The Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor will all be competitors of the Honda Elevate.

    
  • 06 Jun 2023, 09:44 AM

    Honda Elevate SUV: Expected price

    The expected price for the Honda Elevate in India is Rs 10.5 lakh. 

    
  • 06 Jun 2023, 09:42 AM

    Honda Elevate Mid-Size SUV: Expected features 

    A panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, electric driver's chair, a 360-degree camera, an engine start/stop button, connected car technology, a PM 2.5 air filter, and many more. 

    

