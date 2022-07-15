Headlines

BMW G 310 RR India launch LIVE updates: Price, specs, features and more

You can follow live updates from BMW G 310 RR India launch here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

BMW G 310 RR motorcycle will be launched in India today (July 15). The German automaker has been teasing the bike for quite a while now and from its silhouette one can easily confuse it for the TVS Apache RR310. Reports suggest that BMW G 310 RR has used the TVS Apache RR310 as the base bike and it also gets similar technical specifications and dimensions. As per the teaser images, the fairing and body of the bike will feature iconic BMW Motorrad livery with red and blue colours. The bike will also feature a sporting stickering pattern. When it comes to engine, the bike will also be powered by the same 310 cc single-cylinder engine as seen on the Apache RR310 and BMW G 310 twins. The engine churns out 34 hp of power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired to six speed manual transmission.

In terms of pricing, the BMW G 310 RR is expected to be positioned between the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. The BMW G 310 RR is rumoured to be priced around Rs 2.99 lakh onwards. For context, the bike’s naked sibling is available at a starting price of Rs 2.65 lakh. It is with noting that the base-spec TVS Apache RR 310 is also priced the same.

The company started accepting bookings for the motorcycle last month. The bike can be exclusively booked at all BMW Motorrad authorised dealerships or online via the official website. The deliveries of the bike will be done on a first come first serve basis post launch.

For ease of ownership, BMW India Financial Services is offering numerous deals including zero down payment, low monthly payments starting at Rs 3,999 and the option to fund insurance and accessories.

 

  • 15 Jul 2022, 02:14 PM

    The aerodynamic design of the new BMW G 310 RR is optimised by the full fairing, intelligent dimensions as well as lighter materials. Thanks to the Ram Air intake, the air flow is ideally used, and the gill vents ensure that the hot air is channelled away from the engine. The bike has an aggressive and sharp face with full-led headlights, large transparent visor and pure-black handlebars. The entire fly line is front-wheel oriented. The dynamic front, tank-hugging seating position and a pulled-up short rear visually underline closeness to the racetrack.

     

  • 15 Jul 2022, 01:54 PM

    BMW G 310 RR motorcycle has been launched in India today (July 15). BMW Motorrad has launched its most affordable full flared bikes in India after much teasing. 

  • 15 Jul 2022, 11:51 AM
  • 15 Jul 2022, 11:22 AM

    The launch event of BMW G 310 RR is about to begin.

  • 15 Jul 2022, 11:13 AM

    BMW G 310 RR launch event will begin at 12:15 pm.

  • 15 Jul 2022, 10:52 AM

    The BMW G 310 RR will compete against the likes of KTM RC 390, and Kawaski Ninja 300.

  • 15 Jul 2022, 10:23 AM

    BMW G 310 RR wil get telescopic front forks, coupled with a monoshock at the rear just like the TVS Apache RR 310.

  • 15 Jul 2022, 10:09 AM

    BMW G 310 RR was fully revealed in images that leaked online yesterday. 

  • 15 Jul 2022, 10:03 AM

    For ease of ownership, BMW India Financial Services is offering numerous deals including zero down payment, low monthly payments starting at Rs 3,999 and the option to fund insurance and accessories. 

     

  • 15 Jul 2022, 09:51 AM

    The bike can be exclusively booked at all BMW Motorrad authorised dealerships or online via the official website. The deliveries of the bike will be done on a first come first serve basis post launch.

     

  • 15 Jul 2022, 09:44 AM
  • 15 Jul 2022, 09:25 AM

    The company started accepting bookings for BMW G 310 RR.

  • 15 Jul 2022, 08:55 AM

    When it comes to features, the BMW G 310 RR is said to comes with Apache’s 5.0-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. 

  • 15 Jul 2022, 08:53 AM

    The images and the walkaround video of BMW G 310 RR has been leaked online ahead of launch.

  • 15 Jul 2022, 08:52 AM

    BMW G 310 RR is said to come with ride modes just as the TVS Apacahe RR 310 – Rain, Urban and Sport.

