BMW G 310 RR India launch LIVE updates: Price, specs, features and more

You can follow live updates from BMW G 310 RR India launch here.

BMW G 310 RR motorcycle will be launched in India today (July 15). The German automaker has been teasing the bike for quite a while now and from its silhouette one can easily confuse it for the TVS Apache RR310. Reports suggest that BMW G 310 RR has used the TVS Apache RR310 as the base bike and it also gets similar technical specifications and dimensions. As per the teaser images, the fairing and body of the bike will feature iconic BMW Motorrad livery with red and blue colours. The bike will also feature a sporting stickering pattern. When it comes to engine, the bike will also be powered by the same 310 cc single-cylinder engine as seen on the Apache RR310 and BMW G 310 twins. The engine churns out 34 hp of power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired to six speed manual transmission.

In terms of pricing, the BMW G 310 RR is expected to be positioned between the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS. The BMW G 310 RR is rumoured to be priced around Rs 2.99 lakh onwards. For context, the bike’s naked sibling is available at a starting price of Rs 2.65 lakh. It is with noting that the base-spec TVS Apache RR 310 is also priced the same.

The company started accepting bookings for the motorcycle last month. The bike can be exclusively booked at all BMW Motorrad authorised dealerships or online via the official website. The deliveries of the bike will be done on a first come first serve basis post launch.

For ease of ownership, BMW India Financial Services is offering numerous deals including zero down payment, low monthly payments starting at Rs 3,999 and the option to fund insurance and accessories.