HomeAutomobile

Automobile

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: Price, mileage, features, variants and more

You follow our live blog to catch live updates from 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be launched in India today (August 18) at 11:30 am and ahead of the launch the company has already started to accept bookings for the new 2022 Alto. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold alongside the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 entry-level hatchback. The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the most selling cars in India and the company has sold more than 40 lakh units of this car till date. Once launched, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will stack against the likes of Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid. Here’s what we know about the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. Maruti Suzuki has been teasing the new Alto K10 for a while now and interested buyers can book the upcoming Alto at Rs 11,000. To know more about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, you can catch the live blog.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Design

As per the teaser image, the design took a big leap and the front looks nothing like the old Alto and the previous Alto K10, which has now been discontinued. It comes with black grille on the front with a hexagonal mesh and curved headlamps. The car also features redesigned bumper, steel rims and body lines.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Engine

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is said to be powered by an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine that produces 65.7 bhp and churns out 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS).

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Features

Reports suggest that the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car will also likely get a semi-digital instrument cluster, power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and steering mounted controls. 

In terms of safety, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will likely get reverse parking sensors and ABS with EBD among other features.

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to be priced around 3.5 lakh to 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom). For context, the outgoing Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 pricing starts at Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

LIVE BLOG

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:51 PM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: Click on the link to know everything about the new Alto K10 - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched in India at Rs 3.99 lakh, claimed to deliver 24.9 km/l mileage

     

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:45 PM

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:44 PM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered with two accessory packages, namely: IMPACTO and GLINTO.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:44 PM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered in six colour options– Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold. 

     

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:42 PM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: In terms of safety, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD among several other features.

     

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:35 PM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: Comes with digital instrument cluster and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:30 PM

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:23 PM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 features a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:21 PM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: Over 43 lakh cars have been sold in India till date.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:19 PM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: Shashank Srivastava takes the stage to talk about the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:17 PM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is powered by an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine that produces 65.7 bhp and churns out 89 Nm of peak torque. The car is claimed to deliver mileage of 24.9 km/l.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:16 PM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one the most popular car in the country and it is also one of the key reason of Maruti Suzuki's success story.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:14 PM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The first Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was launched in India almost 22 years ago.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:12 PM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: Maruti Suzuki Alto is the second iconic car from the brand after the Maruti 800.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:08 PM

    Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director takes the stage at the launch of new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 12:07 PM

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:58 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with a redesigned front and rear.

     

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:55 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates:  The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch event is underway.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:51 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be sold in India alongside the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800.

     

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:37 AM
  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:18 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launch event will begin in another 5 minutes.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:07 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to be priced around 3.5 lakh to 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom). For context, the outgoing Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 pricing starts at Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

     

  • 18 Aug 2022, 11:07 AM

  • 18 Aug 2022, 10:34 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The launch event of new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will begin shortly.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 10:03 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: Reports suggest that the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will feature a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 

  • 18 Aug 2022, 09:39 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: Once launched, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will stack against the likes of Hyundai Santro and Renault Kwid.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 09:20 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected do deliver a fuel efficiency of over 25 kmpl, much like the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 09:09 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: A new dashboard layout will be used on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to give the cabin a fresh appeal. 

  • 18 Aug 2022, 08:41 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: In terms of safety, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will likely get reverse parking sensors and ABS with EBD among other features.

     

  • 18 Aug 2022, 08:35 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: As per the teaser image, the design took a big leap and the front looks nothing like the old Alto and the previous Alto K10, which has now been discontinued. It comes with black grille on the front with a hexagonal mesh and curved headlamps. The car also features redesigned bumper, steel rims and body lines.

     

  • 18 Aug 2022, 08:11 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will measure 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height and will have a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. 

  • 18 Aug 2022, 07:41 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is said to be powered by an updated K-Series 1.0-litre engine that produces 65.7 bhp and churns out 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS).

     

  • 18 Aug 2022, 07:21 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to be offered in similar variants - STD (O), LXI, VXI and VXI+.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 07:06 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one the most popular car in the country and it is also one of the key reason of Maruti Suzuki's success story.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 06:46 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The first Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was launched in India almost 22 years ago.

  • 18 Aug 2022, 06:45 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be offered in six colour options– Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold. 

     

  • 18 Aug 2022, 06:44 AM

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India launch LIVE updates: The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be the sixth major launch for the Indian automaker this year.

