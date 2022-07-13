Headlines

Automobile

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV India unveil LIVE updates: Expected price, design, features and more

2022 Hyundai Tucson is the second SUV that Hyundai is launching in India this year after the new Hyundai Venue.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

New Hyundai Tucson SUV will be unveiled in India today (July 13). Hyundai Motor India will unveil the new-generation Hyundai Tucson flagship SUV for the country after it was launched in the international markets last year. The Hyundai Tucson is the second SUV in Hyundai’s India portfolio for 2022 after the Hyundai Venue compact SUV that was launched last month. The Korean automaker will only reveal the new Hyundai Tucson SUV today and the prices of the car are expected to be announced in the coming months. As the new SUV is already available in the international markets, we know what the flagship Hyundai car in India is capable of. The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV will be unveiled at a special event in Delhi and you can catch all the live updates from the new Hyundai Tucson India unveil here.

When it comes to design, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson does not look like its predecessors at all. The company has completely revamped the car inside-out. The new Tucson SUV is based on the company's Sensuous Sportiness design language. The front of the car looks completely different from its predecessors as it now gets a massive parametric grille that integrates the triangular LED DRLs. The car also gets a larger wheelbase which means it is longer and spacious than the previous generation Hyundai Tucson. It gets a wider stance and a dominating presence.

At the rear, the new SUV features T-shaped tail lights that are connected by an LED strip. The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson is expected to be loaded with new-gen features such as a new touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and several other cool features. It is expected that the 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV will be likely priced between Rs 25 lakh - Rs 30 lakh. In this segment, the new Tucson will stack against the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 aircross and others. To know more about the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV, you can follow our live blog.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 Jul 2022, 02:05 PM

    The all-new Hyundai Tucson features a significantly increased overall length and wheelbase, catering to an imposing and impressive road presence. With best in segment length of 4 630 mm and best in segment wheelbase of 2 755 mm the all-new Hyundai Tucson claims to deliver a spacious ride.

     

  • 13 Jul 2022, 01:33 PM
  • 13 Jul 2022, 01:20 PM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV is here.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 01:03 PM

    The new Tucson is expected to come with Blue Link technology and includes remote start with climate control, remote door lock/unlock, stolen vehicle recovery and destination search by voice.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 12:49 PM

  • 13 Jul 2022, 12:40 PM

    Tucson’s dashboard with the doors, wrapping around front occupants. The vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console like a waterfall. 

  • 13 Jul 2022, 12:34 PM

    It is rumoured that the company will offer the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV in seven colour options - White Cream, Phantom Black, Shimmering Silver, Nocturne Gray, Amazon Gray, Flame Red, and Intense Blue.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 12:25 PM

    In order to achieve this design theme, the Hyundai logo moved up and is integrated into the glass while the wiper also moves up and hides under the rear spoiler.

     

  • 13 Jul 2022, 12:21 PM

    The kinetic design theme carries over to the rear where the full-width tail lamp incorporates half-hidden triangular shapes that are only visible when lit, similar to the DRL on the front.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 12:15 PM

    The car features a long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase. It also features a chrome line that begins from the side mirrors and follows the arc of the roofline with a gradual increase in thickness as it reaches the C pillar.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 12:09 PM

    The SUV comes with half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated within the parametric grille, and are only revealed when illuminated. 

  • 13 Jul 2022, 12:07 PM

    Tucson’s new exterior styling expresses Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design identity. The new SUV embodies what Hyundai designers call ‘parametric dynamics’.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 12:01 PM

    2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV India unveile won't be livestreamed on YouTube but you catch all the updates about the SUV in this live blog.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:55 AM

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:51 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV India unveil event will begin shortly.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:51 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV’s interior environments come in black or gray tones in either cloth or leather material. 

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:40 AM

    Take a look at the interiors of the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:31 AM

    Tucson’s second-row seats feature fold-and-dive functionality for optimised reconfiguration capability between passengers and cargo.

     

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:27 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the flagship product of Hyundai Motor India and it is the second SUV launch from the company this year after the Hyundai Venue compact SUV.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:21 AM

    Hyundai may also launch a hybrid or plug-in hybrid variant of 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV in India.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:17 AM

    Hyundai has been introducing more N Line variants of its models in recent months and it is expected that Tucson may also get a sporty varinat in the coming months.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:13 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV comes with a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:07 AM

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:05 AM

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:04 AM

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:02 AM

  • 13 Jul 2022, 11:00 AM

  • 13 Jul 2022, 10:58 AM

  • 13 Jul 2022, 10:56 AM

    The SUV comes with half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs).

  • 13 Jul 2022, 10:53 AM

    The new SUV embodies what Hyundai designers call ‘parametric dynamics’ with kinetic jewel surface details.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 10:46 AM

    The all-new Tucson is an important launch for Hyundai as the model is among its most popular, racking up global sales of more than 7 million units since its original launch in 2004.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 10:40 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is also expected to feature multiple drive modes.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 10:36 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is likely to feature a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 10:32 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is not a facelift as the company has completely revamped the car inside-out. 

  • 13 Jul 2022, 10:28 AM

    The new Hyundai Tucson SUV is expected to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. 

  • 13 Jul 2022, 10:25 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV may be the first Hyundai car in India to feature Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

  • 13 Jul 2022, 10:19 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson will likely be offered only with automatic transmission. The car is also rumoured to get an all-wheel-drive variant.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 10:13 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV is expected to feature Bluelink system that comes with over embedded voice commands.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 10:06 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the fourth generation of the SUV model. The first Tucson was launched back in 2004.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 09:58 AM

    Hyundai claims that the new Tucson is crafted to meet and exceed the aspirations of new age luxury seekers and those who actively embrace the integration of most advanced global technologies, stunning modern design and enthralling performance in their lifestyles.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 09:55 AM

    As per the company, The all-new Hyundai Tucson is a design revolution that has power to transform the perception of a premium SUV.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 09:54 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV is expcted to be powered by the same engine as seen on the last-gen model.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 09:41 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV will be the flagship car in Hyundai India portfolio.

  • 13 Jul 2022, 09:40 AM

    It is expected that the 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV will be likely priced between Rs 25 lakh - Rs 30 lakh. In this segment, the new Tucson will stack against the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 aircross and others.

     

