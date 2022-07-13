2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV India unveil LIVE updates: Expected price, design, features and more

2022 Hyundai Tucson is the second SUV that Hyundai is launching in India this year after the new Hyundai Venue.

New Hyundai Tucson SUV will be unveiled in India today (July 13). Hyundai Motor India will unveil the new-generation Hyundai Tucson flagship SUV for the country after it was launched in the international markets last year. The Hyundai Tucson is the second SUV in Hyundai’s India portfolio for 2022 after the Hyundai Venue compact SUV that was launched last month. The Korean automaker will only reveal the new Hyundai Tucson SUV today and the prices of the car are expected to be announced in the coming months. As the new SUV is already available in the international markets, we know what the flagship Hyundai car in India is capable of. The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV will be unveiled at a special event in Delhi and you can catch all the live updates from the new Hyundai Tucson India unveil here.

When it comes to design, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson does not look like its predecessors at all. The company has completely revamped the car inside-out. The new Tucson SUV is based on the company's Sensuous Sportiness design language. The front of the car looks completely different from its predecessors as it now gets a massive parametric grille that integrates the triangular LED DRLs. The car also gets a larger wheelbase which means it is longer and spacious than the previous generation Hyundai Tucson. It gets a wider stance and a dominating presence.

At the rear, the new SUV features T-shaped tail lights that are connected by an LED strip. The new 2022 Hyundai Tucson is expected to be loaded with new-gen features such as a new touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and several other cool features. It is expected that the 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV will be likely priced between Rs 25 lakh - Rs 30 lakh. In this segment, the new Tucson will stack against the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 aircross and others. To know more about the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV, you can follow our live blog.