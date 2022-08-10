Headlines

Automobile

2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch LIVE updates: Launched at Rs 27.69 lakh, key highlights

This is the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson and it is already available in several international markets.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 01:33 PM IST

2022 Hyundai Tucson prices for the India market will be announced today (August 10) as the South Korean automaker will launch the new Hyundai Tucson in India. The new Hyundai Tucson SUV will be launched in India at 12 noon today and the company has already started accepting bookings for the new Tucson. The all-new Hyundai Tucson will stack against the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Citroen C5, Jeep Compass and others. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is not a facelift as the company has completely revamped the car inside-out. The new Tucson SUV is based on the company's Sensuous Sportiness design language. The front of the car looks completely different from its predecessors as it now gets a massive parametric grille that integrates the triangular LED DRLs. The car also gets a larger wheelbase which means it is longer and spacious than the previous generation Hyundai Tucson. Hyundai has confirmed that the SUV will be offered in two trims - Platinum and Signature.

Hyundai Tucson will be offered in 5 monotone and 2 dual tone colour options. This is the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson and it is already available in several international markets. The new Hyundai Tucson SUV’s interior environments come in black or gray tones in either cloth or leather material. Tucson’s dashboard with the doors, wrapping around front occupants. The vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console like a waterfall. The ambient mood lighting is adjustable to 64 colors in 10 levels of brightness.

The new Hyundai Tucson SUV comes with a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-air ventilation system and an open, hoodless digital gauge cluster, Bose speakers and enhanced voice recognition. Tucson offers more safety features than ever. The car comes with 6 airbags, ADAS, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Surround View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (RPCA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), High Beam Assist (HBA), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and several other safety features.

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 10 Aug 2022, 01:12 PM

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:54 PM

    Here’s everything you need to know about the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV - 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 27.69 lakh

     

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:52 PM

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:51 PM

    Read more about the 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV here - 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 27.69 lakh

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:45 PM

    The overall design of 2022 Hyundai Tucson dashboard is quite similar to one seen on the Creta and Alcazar.

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:41 PM

    The new Tucson will rival the likes of the Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross and the Volkswagen Tiguan. It will also rival the higher-spec variants of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:37 PM

    The new Hyundai Tucson SUV comes with two engine options -  2.0 Petrol and New R 2.0 VGT Diesel. The petrol engine produces 153.8 HP at 6200 RPM and 192 Nm of torque at 4500 RPM. On the other hand, the diesel engine churns out 183.7 HP at 4000 RPM and 416 Nm at 2000-2750 RPM. Both the engines come mated to a lone 6-speed automatic transmission.

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:30 PM

    Tucson’s second-row seats feature fold-and-dive functionality for optimised reconfiguration capability between passengers and cargo. Its cargo volume will provide 38.7 cubic feet of usable space.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:27 PM
  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:21 PM

    Tucson’s new car-to-home feature allows customers to control smart home appliances from the car. They can turn on the air conditioner at home before their arrival on very hot, humid summer days. Furthermore, Tucson’s new Multi-Command function allows customers to “warm-up the car”— including heating system, heated steering wheel and seat warmers—with a single voice command.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:15 PM

    The new Tucson comes with Blue Link technology and includes remote start with climate control, remote door lock/unlock, stolen vehicle recovery and destination search by voice.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:13 PM

    Check out the 2022 Hyundai Tucson 'Beast' from Sony's ‘Uncharted’- https://www.dnaindia.com/automobile/report-check-out-the-2022-hyundai-tucson-beast-from-sony-s-uncharted-2971072 

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:11 PM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV comes with a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-air ventilation system and an open, hoodless digital gauge cluster, Bose speakers and enhanced voice recognition.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:08 PM

    The Hyundai Tucson SUV price in India starts at Rs 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:06 PM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV’s interior environments come in black or gray tones in either cloth or leather material. Tucson’s dashboard with the doors, wrapping around front occupants. The vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console like a waterfall. The ambient mood lighting is adjustable to 64 colors in 10 levels of brightness.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:04 PM

    Tucson offers more safety features than ever. The car comes with 6 airbags, ADAS, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Surround View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (RPCA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), High Beam Assist (HBA), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and several other safety features.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:03 PM

    The new Hyundai Tucson SUV comes with two engine options -  2.0 Petrol and New R 2.0 VGT Diesel. The petrol engine produces 153.8 HP at 6200 RPM and 192 Nm of torque at 4500 RPM. On the other hand, the diesel engine churns out 183.7 HP at 4000 RPM and 416 Nm at 2000-2750 RPM. Both the engines come mated to a lone 6-speed automatic transmission.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:02 PM

    The kinetic design theme carries over to the rear where the full-width tail lamp incorporates half-hidden triangular shapes that are only visible when lit, similar to the DRL on the front. In order to achieve this design theme, the Hyundai logo moved up and is integrated into the glass while the wiper also moves up and hides under the rear spoiler.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:01 PM

    The SUV comes with half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated within the parametric grille, and are only revealed when illuminated. The car features a long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase. It also features a chrome line that begins from the side mirrors and follows the arc of the roofline with a gradual increase in thickness as it reaches the C pillar.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 12:01 PM

    Tucson’s new exterior styling expresses Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design identity. The new SUV embodies what Hyundai designers call ‘parametric dynamics’.

  • 10 Aug 2022, 11:58 AM

    2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV launch is underway.

  • 10 Aug 2022, 11:53 AM

  • 10 Aug 2022, 11:41 AM

    This how the interiors of the new Hyundai Tucson looks like

  • 10 Aug 2022, 11:35 AM

    Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) uses automated sensing technology with radars, sensors and cameras to detect obstacles on the road & respond with countermeasures for impact avoidance. Thus offering comprehensive protection on the road. The all-new Hyundai Tucson comes with cutting-edge autonomous level 2 ADAS system for a smart & intuitive driving experience.

     

     

     

     

     

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 11:28 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV was unveiled for the Indian market last month and the company is accepting the booking for the new SUV at an initial amount of Rs 50,000. 

  • 10 Aug 2022, 11:26 AM

    Further, the all-new Hyundai Tucson also offers customers functions such as Surround View Monitor that increase the level of safety when parking or making man oeuvres by showing a 360°view of the vehicle’s surroundings. Additionally, the SUV also offers Blind View Monitor that is activated once the driver uses a turn indicator to shift lanes or make a turn.

  • 10 Aug 2022, 11:18 AM

    The all-new Hyundai Tucson features Hyundai SmartSense with Level 2 ADAS capability. Using automated sensing technology with a camera and radar sensors, the all-new Hyundai Tucson is able to detect a car, a pedestrian or a cyclist on the road, thereby offering a comprehensive protection. 

  • 10 Aug 2022, 11:16 AM

    The all-new Hyundai Tucson with Hyundai Bluelink offers customers over 60 connected car features building on a superlative connected car experience. The all-new Hyundai Tucson will be offered with 3 years free Bluelink subscription and also boasts of smart watch connectivity for iOS, Android OS and Tizen.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 11:09 AM
  • 10 Aug 2022, 11:02 AM

    Tucson offers more safety features than ever. The car comes with 6 airbags, ADAS, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Surround View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (RPCA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), High Beam Assist (HBA), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and several other safety features.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 10:56 AM

    Once launched, the new Hyundai Tucson will stack against the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Citroen C5, Jeep Compass and others. 

  • 10 Aug 2022, 10:51 AM

    On the other hand, the diesel engine churns out 183.7 HP at 4000 RPM and 416 Nm at 2000-2750 RPM. Both the engines come mated to a lone 6-speed automatic transmission.

  • 10 Aug 2022, 10:39 AM

    The new Hyundai Tucson SUV comes with two engine options -  2.0 Petrol and New R 2.0 VGT Diesel. The petrol engine produces 153.8 HP at 6200 RPM and 192 Nm of torque at 4500 RPM. 

  • 10 Aug 2022, 10:29 AM

    Tucson’s second-row seats feature fold-and-dive functionality for optimised reconfiguration capability between passengers and cargo. Its cargo volume will provide 38.7 cubic feet of usable space.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 10:22 AM

    Tucson’s new car-to-home feature allows customers to control smart home appliances from the car. They can turn on the air conditioner at home before their arrival on very hot, humid summer days. Furthermore, Tucson’s new Multi-Command function allows customers to “warm-up the car”— including heating system, heated steering wheel and seat warmers—with a single voice command.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 10:16 AM

    The new Tucson comes with Blue Link technology and includes remote start with climate control, remote door lock/unlock, stolen vehicle recovery and destination search by voice.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 10:00 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV comes with a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-air ventilation system and an open, hoodless digital gauge cluster, Bose speakers and enhanced voice recognition.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 10:00 AM

  • 10 Aug 2022, 09:57 AM

    The vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console like a waterfall. The ambient mood lighting is adjustable to 64 colors in 10 levels of brightness.

  • 10 Aug 2022, 09:50 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV’s interior environments come in black or gray tones in either cloth or leather material. Tucson’s dashboard with the doors, wrapping around front occupants. 

  • 10 Aug 2022, 09:28 AM

    The kinetic design theme carries over to the rear where the full-width tail lamp incorporates half-hidden triangular shapes that are only visible when lit, similar to the DRL on the front. In order to achieve this design theme, the Hyundai logo moved up and is integrated into the glass while the wiper also moves up and hides under the rear spoiler.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 09:27 AM

    The car features a long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase. It also features a chrome line that begins from the side mirrors and follows the arc of the roofline with a gradual increase in thickness as it reaches the C pillar.

     

  • 10 Aug 2022, 09:13 AM

    Tucson’s new exterior styling expresses Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design identity. The new SUV embodies what Hyundai designers call ‘parametric dynamics’. The SUV comes with half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated within the parametric grille, and are only revealed when illuminated. 

  • 10 Aug 2022, 09:12 AM

    The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the flagship product of Hyundai Motor India and it is the second SUV launch from the company this year after the Hyundai Venue compact SUV. 

