2022 Hyundai Tucson India launch LIVE updates: Launched at Rs 27.69 lakh, key highlights

2022 Hyundai Tucson prices for the India market will be announced today (August 10) as the South Korean automaker will launch the new Hyundai Tucson in India. The new Hyundai Tucson SUV will be launched in India at 12 noon today and the company has already started accepting bookings for the new Tucson. The all-new Hyundai Tucson will stack against the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Citroen C5, Jeep Compass and others. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is not a facelift as the company has completely revamped the car inside-out. The new Tucson SUV is based on the company's Sensuous Sportiness design language. The front of the car looks completely different from its predecessors as it now gets a massive parametric grille that integrates the triangular LED DRLs. The car also gets a larger wheelbase which means it is longer and spacious than the previous generation Hyundai Tucson. Hyundai has confirmed that the SUV will be offered in two trims - Platinum and Signature.

Hyundai Tucson will be offered in 5 monotone and 2 dual tone colour options. This is the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson and it is already available in several international markets. The new Hyundai Tucson SUV’s interior environments come in black or gray tones in either cloth or leather material. Tucson’s dashboard with the doors, wrapping around front occupants. The vertically oriented, fully integrated center fascia descends to the console like a waterfall. The ambient mood lighting is adjustable to 64 colors in 10 levels of brightness.

The new Hyundai Tucson SUV comes with a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-air ventilation system and an open, hoodless digital gauge cluster, Bose speakers and enhanced voice recognition. Tucson offers more safety features than ever. The car comes with 6 airbags, ADAS, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Surround View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (RPCA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), High Beam Assist (HBA), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and several other safety features.