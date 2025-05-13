Following the footsteps of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is also set to resume on May 17. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not announced the revised schedule of matches and venues for the remainder of the tournament.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday confirmed the revival of its copy of the Indian Premier League (IPL) named Pakistan Super League (PSL). It was halted earlier this month due to the soaring tensions between India and Pakistan at the Line of Control (LoC). Now, PSL 2025 is set to resume on the same day as IPL 25, on May 17. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the revised schedule of the 18th edition of IPL along with updated venues.

IPL on Monday announced its entire league stage fixtures, along with updated venues. The dates of the Playoff games were also announced; however, venues for these matches are yet to be decided. On the other hand, PCB has only announced the resumption date of PSL and the date of its final game. ''HBL PSL X picks up from where it left off. 6 teams, 0 fear. Get ready for 8 thrilling matches starting 17th May, leading up to the Grand Final on 25th May. Best of luck to all the teams,'' Naqvi wrote in his post on X (earlier called Twitter).

The 10th edition of PSL began on April 12 and was suspended indefinitely before the game between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi on May 8.

Overseas players in PSL

There are nearly 40 overseas players across the 6 PSL franchises who were playing in the tournament and were flown out of Pakistan from Rawalpindi. However, it is not clear how many of them will be returning for the remaining 8 games in this edition. Reportedly, the remainder of PSL 2025 will be played only on two venues, Lahore and Rawalpindi.