Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, on Thursday, shared that he has been invited to participate in the prestigious Global Leadership Program at Harvard Kennedy School, United States.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, on Thursday, shared that he has been invited to participate in the prestigious Global Leadership Program at Harvard Kennedy School, United States.

Taking to 'X', Chadha wrote shared the good news with fans and said, "Learning is a lifelong journey!I am delighted to share that I've been selected by the prestigious Harvard University for its program on Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century - at Harvard Kennedy School@Kennedy_Schoolin Boston, USA. As one of the youngest members of the Rajya Sabha, my mission has always been to address the issues that matter most to the people and champion their aspirations."

The AAP MP further expressed his joy, stating that he is "looking forward to learning from global leaders and peers".

"This learning experience with a diverse cohort of handpicked achievers from@YGLvoiceswill broaden my horizons and enable me to serve you better. I look forward to learning from global leaders and peers, gaining perspectives that can help drive meaningful, people- centric policy changes in India.Looking forward to connecting with everyone at Harvard!" Raghav Chadha said.

Meanwhile, a parody account in the name of renowned journalist Nidhi Razdan reposted Chadha's 'X' post and hilariously wrote, "Achche se email check kar le bhai".

Well, Nidhi Razdan herself was quick to respond to the posts, writing, "Hi@raghav_chadha, this is not a bad suggestion. Take it from someone who knows."

The journalist further clarified that it was the parody account who previously reposted Raghav Chadha's post. "And ironically many of you who mock me can’t tell the difference between a parody account and the real person", she added.

Here's when the AAP MP joins back in and responds with a witty approach, "Turns out, the email was genuine! Excited to begin this journey of learning! And to those asking who paid for it - I appreciate you holding me accountable - it’s a fully-funded program."

Raghav Chadha, who has been a part of Aam Aadmi Party since its inception in the national capital, has been serving as a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab since 2022. Earlier, he also served a Member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly from the Rajendra Nagar constituency from 2020, when the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit registered a massive victory in the Delhi assembly polls.