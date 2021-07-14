Headlines

Analysis

DNA Special: Will Uttar Pradesh benefit from 'two-child' policy?

Under this new population policy, the government of Uttar Pradesh aims to bring the birth rate to 1.9 by 2030.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2021, 06:40 AM IST

Today, we will tell you about population control-related politics in Uttar Pradesh. Since the announcement of the new population control policy in India's most populous state Uttar Pradesh, politics has gone out of control there.

Under the new population policy, Uttar Pradesh has set a target to reduce the birth rate. Not only the opposition parties, but some NDA parties and Hindutva organizations are also opposing it. You can also understand this whole news in three points.

1. What is this new population policy?

2. Why is there so much politics on this?

3. Will Uttar Pradesh really benefit from the implementation of this policy?

Under this new population policy, the government of Uttar Pradesh aims to bring the birth rate to 1.9 by 2030. On the basis of this new policy, a population control law can be brought in Uttar Pradesh, whose draft has been prepared by the government, under which those who give birth to more than two children can be banned from contesting local elections. 

Government jobs will also not be available and they will not have any right to the subsidy received from the government.

According to this draft, those who follow the policy of two children will get additional increments twice during the period of government service. Women who follow this policy will get 12 months of maternity leave. And during this time, they will also get full salary and other allowances and three percent additional amount will be deposited in their National Pension Scheme Fund.

The need for this new population control law is being felt in Uttar Pradesh because at present, the population of Uttar Pradesh is 240 million and if Uttar Pradesh was a separate country, it would be third after China, India and America in terms of population.

Uttar Pradesh has only 7 percent of the total area of India, while about 17 percent of India's population lives in this state. Uttar Pradesh is equal in size to the United Kingdom, but Uttar Pradesh has about 4 times more population than the UK with a population of 65 million.

India has 382 people per square kilometer while Uttar Pradesh has 829 people per square kilometer area. That is, Uttar Pradesh has fewer resources and land in comparison to its population.

In 2011, Hindus accounted for 80 percent of the population of Uttar Pradesh, while Muslims accounted for a little over 19 percent. Between 2001 and 2011, the population of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh grew rapidly, while the population of Hindus declined.

In many districts of Uttar Pradesh, the population of Muslims has increased rapidly, while there are some districts where the population of Muslims has been equal to or more than that of Hindus. That's why many people are alleging that the government wants to control the population of Muslims through the new law. But this allegation is not completely true.

Till the year 2001, the birth rate among Hindu women was 4.1 percent. But now, the birth rate in both communities has come down to 2.9, which is still very high in many ways.

Now let us tell you why there is opposition to the new population policy and the proposed law for population control in Uttar Pradesh. Opposition parties say that the government is doing all this because of the coming elections. Nitish Kumar, who ran the government with BJP in Bihar, has also raised questions on this and said that only law is not the solution to stop the population.

Whereas Hindu organizations say that incentives to those who have two or fewer children will result in a rapid decline in the Hindu population in the state. Whereas some Muslim leaders argue that children are the gift of god and should not interfere in it.

Now let's come to the most important question and that is whether a state like Uttar Pradesh will really benefit from the population control law? The answer is mixed. Population control laws are applicable in about 9 states of India. But broadly, in the states where these laws were implemented, the population grew at a rate of about 20 percent.

Countries like China, in view of the declining population, finally had to end the One-Child Policy implemented there, because now the population of China is getting old fast and the people there still don't want to have more than one child. That is, if such laws are implemented without thinking, then it may have to bear the brunt of it later.

