DNA Special: Will Papalpreet Singh's arrest help Punjab Police nab fugitive Amritpal Singh?

Pappalpreet is in the custody of Punjab Police. In the initial interrogation, Papalpreet denied any information about Amritpal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of fugitive Amritpal Singh, has been arrested by a joint team of Punjab and Delhi Police from Hoshiarpur in Punjab. Papalpreet has been detained under NSA and there are six other cases registered against him.

He is the advisor of fugitive Amritpal. Papalpreet's arrest is considered a big success for the police in the Amritapl case. Presently, Pappalpreet is in the custody of the Punjab Police. In the initial interrogation, Papalpreet has denied any information about Amritpal. But sources claim that the police have got many important clues.

According to Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill, Papalpreet is the main associate of fugitive pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal. After the arrest of Papalpreet, now the possibility of the arrest of fugitive Amritpal increased. Central agencies are also interrogating Papalpreet and efforts are being made to gather maximum information from him.

Amritpal returned to India last year, and since then, he was working closely with Papalpreet. The duo have been seen together many times. Some time ago, a picture of Papalpreet Singh drinking soft drink with Amritpal came to the fore. Even after fleeing, Amritpal and Papalpreet were seen together on the bike. After absconding on March 18, both came to Haryana together.

Several cases have already been registered against Papalpreet including UAPA. In 2015, he was arrested for having links with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. A case was also registered under sedition. After this, Papalpreet was also arrested in 2016.

Papalpreet is now in the custody of the police and he is being interrogated. It is expected that there will be more big revelations, which will make it easier for the police to reach the fugitive Amritpal.

