DNA Special: Why winning Karnataka Assembly Elections is crucial for both BJP and Congress? (file photo)

Despite being the single largest party in the last Karnataka elections, BJP could not form the government in 2018. Although the coalition government of Congress and JD(S) also did not last more than a year. But one thing was clear from the last election that winning Karnataka will not be easy for any party.

In South India, BJP wants to win Karnataka at any cost. It sees the state as the 'Gateway of South'. It wants to establish its hold in other South Indian states through Karnataka, which is the only state in South India where the BJP has single-handedly formed the government several times. In contrast, BJP does not remain strong in South Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Hence, it is very important for BJP to win Karnataka.

Not only this, Karnataka is also an important state for Congress. Karnataka and Kerala are the two states in South India where Congress cadre has a presence. In other states, the condition of Congress has worsened. Therefore, before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress wants to keep its hold on Karnataka at any cost.

The battle of Karnataka is also crucial for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who comes from Karnataka only. By winning this election, he would definitely like to prove his importance as the party president.

READ | Karnataka sovereignty row: EC issues notice to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over Sonia Gandhi’s remarks

After seeing the political history of Karnataka, it does not seem that the people here have always supported any one party. This time BJP believes that the rapid election campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is changing the mindset of the people of Karnataka.

The BJP is claiming that the huge turnout at PM Modi's rallies has instilled new enthusiasm among the workers. The party is assuming that the rallies of PM Modi will prove to be the game changer of the Karnataka elections. The state will vote in a single phase on May 10. The result will declare on May 13.