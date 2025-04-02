During her UK sojourn, Banerjee mentioned the historical linkages between Bengal and the UK and also underscored cooperation between Bengal and the UK in recent years.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee’s recent visit to the UK (March 22-28, 2025) was important for several reasons. Like many other Indian Chief Ministers, she has been trying to pro-actively woo investors to the Eastern Indian state and highlight the economic strengths which the state possesses.

The 8th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) was held in Kolkata from February 5-6, 2025. Several top industrial houses had made investment commitments during the summit.

UK-Bengal links

During her UK sojourn, Banerjee mentioned the historical linkages between Bengal and the UK and also underscored cooperation between Bengal and the UK in recent years. At an interactive session, titled ‘Opportunities in West Bengal’, which was jointly organised by the UK India Business Council (UKIBC) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in London, the West Bengal CM said:

“The UK was our partner country multiple times in the Bengal Global Business Summit. Bengal has agreed to the proposed studies by the British High Commission to strengthen the state’s tax revenue and develop green budgeting under the India-UK cooperation,”

Banerjee while seeking to woo investors highlighted several of the logistical advantages and strengths that West Bengal possesses. While during the BGBS she has often highlighted West Bengal’s geographical location as a gateway to North-Eastern India as well as its proximity to Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Banerjee forcefully pitched the economic strengths of her state and went all out to woo potential investors. Apart from her policies focused on MSMEs, Banerjee also pointed to Kharagpur and Newtown (a suburb of Kolkata) as emerging Information Technology (IT) hubs of the state and the overall potential of the state to emerge as an important IT centre.

The West Bengal CM also made two other important points. First, she raised the demand for direct flights between London and Kolkata. While air connectivity between West Bengal and several countries – especially in South-East Asia – has risen in recent years, air connectivity with the UK would help not just businesses, but also be beneficial for non-business travellers and students.

Second, during her address titled 'Social Development Girl, Child and Women Empowerment in West Bengal' at Oxford University she raised the possibility of Oxford setting up a campus in West Bengal

“Can’t you set up a campus in Kolkata? At least one in India. Please start from Kolkata. Whenever you start, within a day, I can give you the land along with the infrastructure and facilities. Our students are already available there.”

This is part of Banerjee’s efforts to position Kolkata as an educational hub. In recent years, she has been trying to highlight the fact that Bengal had been a knowledge hub in the past. Some western universities have already opened campuses in India and several are looking to do so soon.

The West Bengal CM did not miss out on the opportunity to spell out the inclusive nature of her policies. While at Kellogg College, Oxford the West Bengal Chief Minister said

"Our mission is to ensure that there is no discrimination among students, women, farmers, and workers. We must consider all people as human beings. Without humanity, this world cannot run, continue, or sustain -- I firmly believe so,"

She also strongly highlighted the diversity of her state during her address.

Criticism

Banerjee’s UK visit was criticised by opposition leaders. Her remarks where she said that she differed with forecasts predicting India would be the world’s largest economy by 2060 drew severe flak from several BJP leaders. Apart from this, some students tried to interrupt her speech at Oxford and heckled her.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there is no doubt that the commitments made during Investor Summits or roadshows of various states need to be taken with a pinch of salt, given the past track record. At the same time, attempts by states to attract investment and build synergies in other areas need to be welcomed. The fact that states that were earlier perceived to be economic laggards have begun to show initiative needs to be welcomed. It is also important for states to explore cooperation in areas like technology, tourism and education and not just focus on investments in a few areas. Irrespective of what the doomsayers may say, the important role of India’s states in the country’s external outreach needs to be viewed as a positive step.

The author is a policy analyst and faculty member at the Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)