DNA Special: Why NCERT removed chapters on Mughals from Class 12th History book (file photo)

You must have read the chapter 'Mughal Darbar' present in the 12th book of NCERT. In this chapter, detail about the merits of the Mughals' governance system along with their justice system and their works in the field of art-literature was told. But now for the students of UP, this history of Mughals has become history itself. The Yogi government in UP has taken a big decision for the new academic session (2023-24).

The UP government schools will adopt from this academic session the NCERT's new class 12 history textbooks in which portions about Mughal courts have been removed. NCERT had removed chapters on Mughal history and the cold war in June 2022. The CBSE board had incorporated this change in its syllabus. But the books had already been printed in the UP board, and because of this, they could not be removed last year.

In the new syllabus of NCERT, not only chapters on Mughal history have been removed, but Hindi, civics and many other subjects have also been changed. But why few chapters including on Mughals were removed?

This was done to amend the mistakes and add new facts in the history taught in school books in India. Regarding this, the central Government had formed a parliamentary committee under the chairmanship of Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe. In its report submitted to the Government of India on 30 November 2021, this committee had recommended removing wrong facts from history books, to teach the history of real heroes of India in books.

After this, CBSE released the new revised syllabus of NCERT on 23 April 2022 and also implemented it and now this changed syllabus has been implemented in UP Board as well.

