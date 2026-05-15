Why PM Modi’s UAE visit is crucial for India’s energy security amid West Asia tensions

With oil prices soaring and the Strait of Hormuz emerging as a geopolitical hotspot, India is now looking to strengthen its long-term relations with the UAE, its strategic energy partner, capable of helping shield the country from future fuel disruptions.

PM Modi will embark on a 5-nation tour during which UAE's visit will be crucial for its energy needs

With oil prices soaring and the Strait of Hormuz emerging as a geopolitical hotspot, India is now looking to strengthen its long-term relations with the UAE, its strategic energy partner, capable of helping shield the country from future fuel disruptions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20. He will first visit the UAE followed by a visit to the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy. PM Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates is “very significant”, coming in the backdrop of what is happening in West Asia, former Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sanjay Sudhir has said, noting that it is a strong symbol of support.

Modi’s outreach to the UAE is significant as New Delhi seeks stable crude oil, LPG and LNG supplies amid growing uncertainty in global energy markets.

India’s energy vulnerability

India is the third-largest energy consumer and the second-largest importer and imports most of its crude. Amid West Asia instability, India is affected in terms of: Inflation, fuel prices, LPG, transport, fertilisers, and overall economy.

India’s heavy dependence on imported fossil fuels, narrow supply corridors, and weak domestic reserves, making India’s economy vulnerable to geopolitical shocks and price volatility. It imports more than 85% of its crude oil, around 60% of its LNG, and more than 60% of its LPG, thereby becoming extremely sensitive to global supply disruptions. India also relies heavily on Gulf producers like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE, and Qatar which supply a major share of crude and gas.

Why UAE is crucial for India’s energy needs?

Sanjay Sudhir said the UAE is India's anchor energy partner in the Gulf region and the relationship has moved well beyond a buyer-seller relationship. The former envoy said that LPG is the fuel for 340 million households in India and UAE happens to be the second-largest source for LPG for the country. “I think one of the discussions I can expect would be on augmenting supplies of LPG from the UAE on a consistent basis in the times to come.”

Sanjay Sudhir, who served as Ambassador to the UAE from 2021 to 2025 and the Maldives (2019-2021), said the UAE is planning to expand its crude production to 5 million tonnes and Indian companies would be talking to UAE companies about doing some kind of long-term contracts. Sanjay Sudhir, who has spearheaded strategic initiatives in trade, investment, education, and technology in his career as a diplomat, talked about India's Strategic Petroleum Reserves as also LNG supply from the UAE.

“They (the UAE) have invested in our SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserves) about 5 million barrels and till today, UAE is the only country which has invested in our SPR program. So, it is a very strong relationship. Another thing is about LNG, we have already contracted 4.5 MMT of long-term energy supplies with them because we have to diversify and taking advantage of the proximity of the UAE and also the availability of Fujairah as one of the terminals which is outside the Strait of Hormuz. I think this LNG trade is very important,” he said.

“Today, the UAE is our anchor energy partner in the whole of Gulf. Our relationship is a very unique relationship because it has moved well beyond a buyer-seller relationship...Beyond trade, it is also about investment. We have invested more than 1.2 billion dollars in Lower Zakum - a prolific producing field, and also in Area 1 of Abu Dhabi - the exploration and development work,” he further said.

Asked about the UAE quitting OPEC and its impact on energy relations, Sanjay Sudhir said the weakening of any cartel is beneficial for India. “UAE quitting OPEC was a very significant decision. I think fundamentally, the weakening of any cartel is good for us because we are the third-largest energy consumer and the second-largest energy importer. So, the weakening of a cartel helps us,” he said.

"If you see the numbers, the UAE today has the capacity to produce 4.8 million barrels a day. But because of the OPEC cuts, it was cut to 3.2. They are planning to expand it to 5 million barrels a day by 2027. So, if more supply comes in the market, it is good for us. Since there are deep relations between India and the UAE, I am sure our companies would be talking to each other about doing some kind of long-term contracts," he said.

Strait of Hormuz risks

The US blockade and Iran's control over the crucial trade passage have raised concerns and triggered panic with incidents of attacks on vessels and supply disruptions could potentially impact oil-importing countries like India. Such disruptions can raise shipping insurance costs, delay cargo movement and trigger spikes in global crude prices.

The US-Iran war has intensified concerns over the security of Gulf energy routes and regional stability. Any further escalation risks affecting crude exports, LNG supplies and international energy markets, especially for heavily import-dependent economies like India.

Fujairah terminal outside Hormuz

The UAE’s Fujairah port and oil terminal are strategic as they are located outside the Strait of Hormuz on the Gulf of Oman, giving energy exports a safe passage, making it an alternative route during periods of regional instability and strengthens the UAE’s value as a reliable energy partner for India.

Modi’s UAE outreach is not merely symbolic Gulf diplomacy, but part of a broader strategy to secure India’s long-term energy stability amid an increasingly volatile global order.