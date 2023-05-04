DNA Special: Why is India witnessing unseasonal rains, will they affect monsoon? (file photo)

This year in May, several parts of India have been witnessing unseasonal rainfall. But have you ever wondered why the weather is suddenly changing in this month? Scientists say Western Disturbance is a major reason behind this change in weather. March and April witnessed 6-6 Western Disturbances. The phenomenon happens every year, but circumstances like this year do not happen every year.

This time due to Western Disturbance, cyclonic circulation i.e. cyclonic winds have formed over Haryana and Punjab. Because of these cyclonic winds, it is raining from north to west India. There was a change in the weather due to anti-cyclonic activity in southern India.

Due to the change in the weather, this time the summer will also be severe as compared to last year and one of the reasons for this will be El Nino. Due to El Nino, not only in India, the order of rain in the whole world can get worse. Not only in India, the effect of global warming is now clearly visible in many countries of the world.

Will unseasonal rains affect monsoon?

'Heating' is essential for a normal monsoon. But this year, there was not much heat in April and even at the beginning of May. It is also being said that this change of weather will have a direct effect on the monsoon. Although meteorologists are saying there will not be any effect of this unseasonal rain on the monsoon. But it has happened many times when the predictions of meteorologists have also proved to be a failure.

