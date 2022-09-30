When will the Chinese resilience cave in?

Reuters/Representational Image

The Chinese have been facing some tough times for the past few years. Here, at the very outset, it is important to understand what I mean by saying ‘Chinese’. I allude to the common citizens; law-abiding, hardworking, looking at making a better future for themselves and their families, looking to have food to eat, and people who want to spend time with their families and friends. It is important to highlight this clarification at the very beginning because China has another set of people, the Party.



The Party is all powerful, all hearing, seeing (thanks to the complete trampling of personnel privacies in an Orwellian state) and has the first ‘right to refusal’ to everything in the country. They are above and beyond the Chinese. The country and its citizens exist for them and serve them, rather than the other way around.

People in Wuhan, China were going about their lives normally till December 2019 when Public Health Officials, and Party members, provided the first specific guidance to local hospitals about an ‘unknown infection’ and made them the center of global attention. Ironically, the Public Health Officials (all members of the Party) knew about the existence of this ‘unknown infection’ for more than a month but chose not to speak about it. Chinese citizens, along with the rest of the World suffered for close to three years and continue to do so because of this decision of the Party.



In the early hours of 18 Sep, a bus travelling from Guiyang in Guizhou Province to a virus quarantine facility more than 100 kilometers away met with an accident and 27 Chinese passengers in the bus died. This is in a country where there are supposed rules that forbid travel through mountainous routes at night. A clear example of Chinese citizens being sent to the ‘slaughter house’ by the Party. Guizhou province has a population of approximately 38 million Chinese, and as per Party estimates, there have been only two deaths due to the virus. It is, therefore, very clear that the Party condemned 27 Chinese to their deaths in the middle of the night for their personal idiosyncrasies.



On September 5, 2022, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter scale struck Western China and was felt by millions of Chinese citizens confined to their homes under a strict virus lockdown in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu and the nearby city of Chongqing. But, because Chengdu is under ‘epidemic management’, the citizens were not allowed to leave their homes, barricaded in most cases by the Party workers. At least 65 Chinse citizens died due to the earthquake.

The Chinese have been battling a constant shortage of food, water, and access to basic amenities including open space to breathe freely courtesy of the virus-related policies implemented by the Party under its General Secretary, Xi Jinping. Things have come to such a pass that in many communities across China reeling under virus lockdowns, the Chinese are resorting to trading goods for food. In one of the more prominently reported cases, people in Xi’an in the Shaanxi Province are trading household goods for food items. This is going back in time to an era when the bartering system was the main method of transactions. It is indeed ironical since Xi’an is considered the starting point of the ancient Silk Route and home to the Terracotta Army of Emperor Qin Shi Huang. The Party’s Army is, therefore, taking the people back to their roots, in a grotesque manner.



Chinese citizens, over the past seven decades plus, have quietly endured the Party’s shenanigans including the Great Leap Forward, Cultural Revolution, Tiananmen Square massacre, forceful implementation of the one-child policy, and rampant corruption across all levels of public governance leading to economic challenges including banking crisis to just name a few. They have surrendered their privacy and personal lives to the Party to monitor their lives in real-time 24 x 7. When they speak up, it is ruthlessly scrubbed from public and social media platforms by the Party. They are now, over the past three years, been subjected to inhuman conditions courtesy of the failed virus control policies of the Party.

For how long will the Party continue to test the Chinese resilience? Till when will the Chinese citizens be mute spectators? Whilst the world can commiserate, it is up to the Chinese to act. They need to before it is too late.