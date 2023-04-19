DNA Special: What's the reason behind the infighting in Sudan? (Photo: IANS)

African country Sudan is burning for the last 3 days. Sudan got independence in 1956 but since independence, this country has been engulfed in civil war, coup and insurgency. This time, Sudan's army and paramilitary forces have been fighting with each other. And all this is happening after the coup in Sudan over the country's power, led by Army Chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Chief of Paramilitary Forces General Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo.

The two factions are carrying out airstrikes and firing in several cities of Sudan including Sudan's capital Khartoum and Omdurman. More than 180 people have died in Sudan. The situation in the country is so bad that its neighbouring nations have closed their borders.

The real roots of the ongoing conflict in Sudan are linked to 2019 when the public revolted against the then President of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir. Later, the army overthrew al-Bashir from power. But the next phase of the conflict in Sudan began. This made General Burhan and General Dagalo enemies of each other.

There was no consensus between the two regarding holding elections in Sudan. The army had made a proposal under which there was talk of inducting 10,000 soldiers of RSF i.e. Rapid Support Forces into the army. But it wasn't decided who would be the head of the new force that would be formed after the merger of the paramilitary force with the army.

For the past few weeks, the deployment of paramilitary forces had increased in different parts of Sudan, which the army saw as a provocation and a threat. Sudan's army is supported by Egypt, while the paramilitary group is supported by the UAE and Saudi Arabia. That's why both groups do not want to bow down to each other. Both groups have their own ambitions.

Moreover, in the latest update, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary force agreed on Tuesday to a 24-hour cease-fire, Arab media reports said.

READ | Emergency declared at Delhi's IGI airport after Air India plane lands with crack in windshield